ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

British Ex-Cop Jailed After Posting Racist Memes Mocking George Floyd's Death

By Josephine Harvey
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHpSM_0gB5bMXh00

A former British police constable has been sentenced to 20 weeks in jail for sending a series of racist memes, including ones about the death of George Floyd, to a WhatsApp group.

James Watts, 31, shared the posts in May and June 2020 in a group chat, which included former colleagues at a prison he’d worked at.

At the time of the posts, Watts was working for the West Mercia Police, southwest of Birmingham, England.

He resigned after police launched an inquiry into the posts. He was charged with 10 counts of sending grossly offensive messages, including one featuring a white dog wearing Ku Klux Klan clothing, another showing a kneeling mat with Floyd’s face printed on it, and jokes about Floyd’s death using pictures of cartoon character George of the Jungle and the children’s game Guess Who, The Guardian reported .

Floyd, a Black man, was murdered in May 2020 by a Minneapolis police officer who knelt on his neck for more than nine minutes. His death sparked international uproar over police brutality.

In sentencing Watts at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Magistrate Tan Ikram said he had “undermined the confidence the public has in the police,” according to The Guardian.

“At the time of these offences, you were a police officer ― a person to whom the public looks up to to uphold the law ― but you did the opposite,” he said, The Guardian reported.

“Your behavior brings the criminal justice system as a whole into disrepute. The hostility that you demonstrated on the basis of race makes this offending so serious that I cannot deal with it by a community penalty or a fine.”

The judge also said he had “no doubt” Watts would have received training in relation to diversity and inclusion during his tenure as a prison officer, the BBC reported .

Watts’ name has also been added to the College of Policing’s barred list, banning him from any policing role across the country for life, according to The Worcester News .

Numerous law enforcement officers across multiple U.S. states have also faced consequences ― though not as severe ― for posting racist messages and memes on their personal social media pages, amid intensified public scrutiny of police behavior in the wake of Floyd’s death. Some were fired or investigated over troubling online behavior.

Police officers in the U.S. have repeatedly been linked to the spread of extremist content on social media. In 2019, a Reveal News investigation found that hundreds of active-duty and retired law enforcement officers from across the U.S. were members of Confederate, anti-Islam, misogynistic or anti-government militia groups on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Brutality#Minneapolis Police#Sentencing#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Politics#British#Guardian
rolling out

Kansas officers shot pregnant Black woman 5 times while her hands were raised

A 26-year-old pregnant Black woman has been critically injured after being shot five times by Kansas police. On May 27, Leonna Hale, and a man, who the Kansas City Police Department suspected of stealing a car were stopped by police while allegedly riding in a vehicle that matched the description of a stolen car. Still, eyewitnesses said the officer’s reasoning doesn’t add up to how the attempted arrest occurred. Hale had her hands up and was shot five times.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Law & Crime

Utah Piano Teacher Who ‘Cheered and Applauded When the Rioters Broke Through’ on Jan. 6 Sentenced More Harshly Than Former Cop Stepson-in-Law

A piano teacher from Utah who took part in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol Complex was sentenced to 30 days behind bars on Wednesday afternoon. Janet Buhler, 56, pleaded guilty in January to one count of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building. That charge is a misdemeanor that carries a potential six-month jail sentence. As a result of her plea, the government agreed to drop four additional charges related to her participation in the pro-Donald Trump riot.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Whatsapp
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
UPI News

Police called to home of Chicago DA Kim Foxx over domestic dispute

June 10 (UPI) -- Police officers were called to the home of Chicago's top prosecutor Kim Foxx for a domestic dispute earlier this month, it was revealed Friday. Kelley Foxx, the husband of the powerful Cook County State's Attorney, called 911 just after 10 p.m. on June 4 and alleged that she slapped him over something that had been posted to Facebook, WGN first reported citing police records obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request.
Daily Beast

Hate Preacher Gives Vile Sermon Calling for LGBTQ+ to Be ‘Shot in the Back of the Head’

Dillon Awes, an extremist pastor known for spewing hate, delivered a shocking sermon over the weekend, literally saying that all LGBTQ+ people should be lined up and “shot in the back of the head,” LGBTQ Nations reports. Awes made the vile statements at the Stedfast Baptist Church in Hurst, Texas, which has been designated an anti-LGBT hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. At one point, the preacher said that “the solution for the homosexual” is to be tried for the crime of homosexuality and be convicted of murder. Citing the Book of Romans in the Bible, Awes said: “[Homosexuals] should be lined up against the wall and shot in the back of the head! That’s what God teaches. That’s what the Bible says. You don’t like it? You don’t like God’s Word, because that is what God says.” The Stedfast Baptist Church’s pastors have previously called for the death of LGBTQ+ people, LGBTQ Nation reports.
HURST, TX
HipHopDX.com

Two Arrests Made in Connection To Slim 400 Murder

Slim 400, a close associate of YG, was gunned down while sitting in a driveway in Los Angeles, California, in December 2021. Police had yet to make any arrests in the case until now. On Friday (June 10), TMZ reported a pair of suspects had been arrested in the shooting...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuffPost

HuffPost

80K+
Followers
4K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy