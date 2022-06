Pittsfield — iin Purwanti is no stranger to conflict. She grew up in Indonesia where she lived under an authoritarian regime and ultimately became an activist. In 1998, during the Indonesian student movement, Purwanti was drawn to the power of visual media. “That was the first time I picked up my camera and thought, ‘this is too important not to document,’” the present-day filmmaker told The Edge. This weekend, audiences across the Berkshires will get a glimpse of Purwanti’s perspective at the premiere screening of The Black Legacy Project (BLP) DocuSeries pilot—filmed entirely in the 413 — slated for June 17 through 19 in honor of Juneteenth.

PITTSFIELD, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO