Appomattox’s Courtney Layne & Janet Rawes earn top VHSL Class 2 honors

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A longtime high school football coach is leaving Virginia and headed for a college gig. Chris Watts, the Liberty High School football coach, is leaving the Bedford school after 20 years. Watts will join another former Liberty High School coach, Scott Abell, in at Davidson...
LEXINGTON, Va. (WFXR) — When Brooke Diamond O’Brien accepted the head coaching role at Amherst College, she knew the toughest part would be telling the players she’d be leaving behind at Washington and Lee. “That was really hard and obviously this time of year people are scattered...
Appomattox County Public Schools (ACPS) has confirmed that Chris Dodge, the athletic director at Appomattox County High School (ACHS), has been reassigned from the position but is still employed by the school district. "Mr. Dodge has been reassigned to a teaching position for the 2022-23 school year. I am not...
As the 2021-2022 athletic year has come to an end for the Virginia Cavaliers, we at Streaking the Lawn will be running a state of the program series for the numerous athletic programs that are a part of the university. In the past few weeks I took a look at...
MEL WHEELER INC. Country WSLC (94.9 STAR COUNTRY)/ROANOKE-LYNCHBURG, VA will be shuffling its lineup following the resignation of longtime morning co-host NATHAN "BOOMER" HATCHER, who has been part of the morning team since 2011. His last day will be FRIDAY, JUNE 24th. Succeeding him as the new on-air partner for GM/PD and morning co-host BRETT SHARP, effective MONDAY, JUNE 27th, will be TAYLOR SHERRILL, who moves from middays.
Effective: 2022-06-17 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-17 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Accomack; Albemarle; Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Augusta; Bedford; Brunswick; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charles City; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Charlottesville; City of Chesapeake; City of Colonial Heights; City of Danville; City of Emporia; City of Franklin; City of Hampton; City of Hopewell; City of Lynchburg; City of Martinsville; City of Newport News; City of Norfolk; City of Petersburg; City of Poquoson; City of Portsmouth; City of Richmond; City of Staunton; City of Suffolk; City of Virginia Beach; City of Waynesboro; City of Williamsburg; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Essex; Fluvanna; Franklin; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Halifax; Hanover; Henrico; Henry; Highland; Isle of Wight; James City; King George; King William; King and Queen; Lancaster; Louisa; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; Nelson; New Kent; Northampton; Northumberland; Nottoway; Orange; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Spotsylvania; Surry; Sussex; Westmoreland; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 386 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ACCOMACK ALBEMARLE AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX AUGUSTA BEDFORD BRUNSWICK BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLES CITY CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CUMBERLAND DINWIDDIE ESSEX FLUVANNA FRANKLIN GLOUCESTER GOOCHLAND GREENSVILLE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO HENRY HIGHLAND ISLE OF WIGHT JAMES CITY KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LANCASTER LOUISA LUNENBURG MATHEWS MECKLENBURG MIDDLESEX NELSON NEW KENT NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND NOTTOWAY ORANGE PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE GEORGE RICHMOND SOUTHAMPTON SPOTSYLVANIA SURRY SUSSEX WESTMORELAND YORK VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE CHARLOTTESVILLE CHESAPEAKE COLONIAL HEIGHTS DANVILLE EMPORIA FRANKLIN HAMPTON HOPEWELL LYNCHBURG MARTINSVILLE NEWPORT NEWS NORFOLK PETERSBURG POQUOSON PORTSMOUTH RICHMOND STAUNTON SUFFOLK VIRGINIA BEACH WAYNESBORO WILLIAMSBURG
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The James River Batteau Festival is an eight-day journey down the James River from Lynchburg to Maidens Landing using recreated late 18th- & early 19th-century cargo boats called James River Batteau. Participants will launch from Percival's Island at 11 a.m. Hundreds of the vessels traversed...
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Former NASCAR driver and FOX Sports racing commentator Michael Waltrip was at Grizzly’s Hatchet House Wednesday morning in Danville to talk about his new line of craft beers from Michael Waltrip Brewing Company. But that wasn’t the only thing – Waltrip had to discuss – the former stock car driver is hopping back into the drivers seat next weekend. Waltrip will be competing in the Superstar Racing Experience at South Boston Speedway. He’ll be joining former stock car racers Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Greg Bifle, and Ryan Newman – and Waltrip is looking forward to getting back behind the wheel at South Boston Speedway.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many Juneteenth events will be held across our area and organizers plan to celebrate its second year as an official federal holiday. Juneteenth commemorates the day enslaved people in Texas learned they were free, two years after the Emancipation Proclamation. One of America’s most famous stories...
After tornado warnings and severe thunderstorms ripped through the commonwealth Thursday night, causing immense damage in several areas, the National Weather Service has confirmed the existence of three tornados touching down.
LOUISA CO. Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service confirms three tornadoes touched down in central Virginia Thursday. One was near Louisa and two more formed over northern Fluvanna County then traveled into Goochland County. In places across Louisa county, the storm knocked over basketball hoops and sent trash cans...
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The first phase of a Lynchburg project years in the making is finally complete. The new Lakeside Drive bridge has opened. The completion is part of the overall removal of College Lake Dam, a project that got its start years ago. “After the flood of August...
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department recently conducted a task force investigating the online solicitation of minors. The Staunton Police Department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. For information to help keep your children safe online, visit https://www.justice.gov/coronavirus/keeping-children-safe-online and https://www.missingkids.org/NetSmartz.
Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service is proud to announce the promotion of Jessie Layne to Vice President of the Company as of May 16, 2022. Layne joined the Finch & Finch staff in September of 2017 as the Office Manager. She oversees all administrative duties in the office and ensures the office is operating smoothly, as well as providing support for our Funeral Service Licensees while handling our After Care programming. She has assisted in developing office policies and procedures and maintaining IT infrastructure.
ROANOKE, Va. – The 6th District for the US House is holding a primary to determine the Republican nominee. Incumbent Ben Cline and Merritt Hale are vying to be the Republican nominee for the district, which covers Roanoke, Lynchburg and most of the Shenandoah Valley. Cline has held the...
Residents pay $41 a ton to take waste to the Pittsylvania County landfill, as well as being charged another $120 a year for a solid waste fee — the latter having doubled in 2018. Gretna resident Jim Hunt wants to know why the county continues to collect a fee...
(WWBT) - The National Weather Service survey teams confirmed 3 tornadoes from Thursday evening’s severe storms. Three reports came from Louisa, Goochland and Fluvanna counties. This report was from Mineral in Louisa county where an EF-0 was confirmed with 75mph winds. This report of a tornado was from Fluvanna...
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — One person was killed, and another seriously injured, in a crash Wednesday night in Danville. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor said the incident happened on Highway 58, in the 2400 block of South Boston Road. Sheriff Taylor said there was one fatality and one person...
More than 3,000 Campbell County residents will change election districts within the county under a proposed redistricting plan set to be heard in a public hearing on July 19. In their June 7 public meeting, the Campbell County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 to approve the hearing on plan “A2” in preparation to formally codify the new lines in a new ordinance.
