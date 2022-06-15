Appomattox’s Courtney Layne & Janet Rawes earn top VHSL Class 2 honors

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — Former NASCAR driver and FOX Sports racing commentator Michael Waltrip was at Grizzly’s Hatchet House Wednesday morning in Danville to talk about his new line of craft beers from Michael Waltrip Brewing Company. But that wasn’t the only thing – Waltrip had to discuss – the former stock car driver is hopping back into the drivers seat next weekend. Waltrip will be competing in the Superstar Racing Experience at South Boston Speedway. He’ll be joining former stock car racers Tony Stewart, Bobby Labonte, Greg Bifle, and Ryan Newman – and Waltrip is looking forward to getting back behind the wheel at South Boston Speedway.

