Colorado State

Rep. Lauren Boebert joked that Jesus didn't have enough AR-15s to save his life as she defended gun rights

By Matthew Loh
Business Insider
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Rep. Lauren Boebert said "little Twitter trolls" often challenge her stance on gun rights by asking her if Jesus had needed an AR-15.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

  • Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert joked that Jesus Christ didn't have enough AR-15s to stop his death.
  • She was defending gun rights as she spoke at a Christian event on Saturday.
  • Her comments contradict the Bible's stance that Jesus was against his disciples using violence.

Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado referenced the death of Jesus Christ in a joke about gun rights on Saturday, hinting that Christ may have prevented his crucifixion if he owned assault-style weapons.

At a Christian event run by the Charis Christian Center, Boebert said that "little Twitter trolls" often challenge her pro-gun rights stance by asking if Jesus needed an AR-15.

"They like to say: 'Oh, Jesus didn't need an AR-15. How many AR-15s do you think Jesus woulda had?'" she said. "Well, he didn't have enough to keep his government from killing him."

Some in the crowd responded with laughter.

In another pro-gun rights statement, Boebert referenced the Bible's first recorded murder — in which Cain, the son of Adam and Eve, killed his brother Abel.

"Cancel culture has been here since the very beginning. Cain canceled Abel. And guess what, it wasn't with a big, scary AR-15, it was with a rock," she said. "So I don't think it's a firearm issue, I think it's a heart, a sin issue."

Christians believe Jesus sacrificed himself to bear the sins of mankind and that he dissuaded his followers from using violence.

According to the Bible's New Testament, Jesus allowed himself to be arrested by Jewish authorities and crucified by order of the Roman governor Pontius Pilate. The biblical accounts say Jesus did not resist even until his death, and that he told his disciple, Simon Peter, who wanted to defend him, to put away his sword at the time of the arrest.

At the same conference, Boebert also made a controversial comment about President Joe Biden, saying that she prays that "his days be few and another take his office."

Boebert is currently under investigation by Colorado officials following a complaint about her use of campaign funds.

The Charis Christian Center and Boebert's representative did not immediately respond to Insider's requests for comment.

Comments

T
3d ago

Well if she really new the Bible at all, she would know that Jesus was supposed to die for us all to cover our sins. He came to Earth as the living sacrifice. The jews did not betray Jesus he knew way before that he was going to die. He warned his disciples many times it was going to happen. Try reading the bible for once instead of quoting from it. Ridiculous.

Reply(1)
9
The Seeker
3d ago

A woman that covers for her husband's perversion with teenage girls, who couldn't get a GED, who filed domestic violence charges on her husband, and worked as a female paid escort and had several abortions.....

Reply(1)
5
