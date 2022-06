Langer’s Delicatessen, a Los Angeles mainstay known for its hot pastrami on rye bread, will celebrate its 75th anniversary Saturday with half-price sandwiches. The family-owned Jewish deli will offer the 50% discount to dine-in customers Saturday from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at its 135-seat restaurant on South Alvarado Street near MacArthur Park. The deal will be limited to one sandwich per customer.

