Local community organizations are rallying together to host a forum on gun violence. "Communities across America are pausing to hold space for people who are struggling to make sense of the recent uptick in mass shootings, like the incidents in Buffalo, New York; Uvalde, Texas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sacramento, California and other cities," "Many people are asking the question: How do we reduce gun violence?" says SOWEGA Rising in a media release. SOWEGA Rising is a non-profit, non-partisan organization that mobilizes people and resources to improve the well-being, quality of life and political power of marginalized Southwest Georgians.

ALBANY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO