MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - BENCO Electric Cooperative has some tips to save money and energy while you beat the heat this summer. Some of their tips include doing fuller loads of laundry to save water and energy and turning off unnecessary lighting and unplug electronics that generate heat. Also resist the urge to turn down the thermostat too low, and minimize the number of appliances that create heat in the kitchen.

MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO