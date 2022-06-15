ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester Red Wings drop seventh straight with loss to SWB RailRiders

By Kyle Evans
 3 days ago

The Rochester Red Wings were unable to snap their losing skid on Tuesday night as they were blanked by the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 7-0, in the series opener at PNC Field. Rochester has now lost seven consecutive games. Sterling...

