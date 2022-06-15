Rochester Red Wings drop seventh straight with loss to SWB RailRiders

Governor Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced the official grand opening of meal delivery service RealEats 80,000 square-foot production facility located at 1 Montmorency Way (Routes 5 & 20) in the Town of Geneva, Ontario County. Originally located in the Geneva Enterprise Development Center, a local business incubator, RealEats will produce and ship fully cooked, farm-fresh customizable meals from the new Geneva location, where it currently employs approximately 160 people. This expansion builds on the Finger Lakes regions vibrant agriculture and food processing sector, a central part of the regionally designed Finger Lakes Forward economic development plan.
Comments / 0