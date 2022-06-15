Rochester Red Wings drop seventh straight with loss to SWB RailRiders

The Finger Lakes music scene heats up this weekend and Janelle Bradshaw has us covered in FLX Music 247. Canandaigua hot spots Ferona and Rio Tomatlan have dinner and brunch acts. People’s Park in Seneca Falls hosts No Big Deal. Hosmer Winery on Cayuga Lake has a Summer Solstice Party on Saturday featuring live music. Brass Inc. has two shows locally, Friday catch them at 41 Lakefront in Geneva and Sunday at Muranda Cheese in Waterloo. Scott Adams also has a double showing, Thursday he is at Atwater and Saturday at Finger Lakes Distilling. Nate Michaels is playing at Zugibe and Climbing Bines and the Jimmy Jam Band is at the Waterside Wine Bar on Friday. Marye Lobb is playing at Barnstormer and Auburn is hosting Juneteenth Weekend. Ithaca Reggae Fest is this weekend and the festivals keep rolling in. Janelle’s Artist of the Week is Feed the Fire. A summer party vibe group, they have psychedelic rock, reggae and funk performances.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO