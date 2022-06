With about two weeks to go before Haverhill starts a new budget year, there are not enough votes yet to pass Mayor James J. Fiorentini’s $231.1 million spending plan. The Haverhill City Council is not meeting tonight, but will gather Thursday instead to see if there is any compromise on at least three sticking points. A preliminary vote last week found two-thirds of the City Council expressed concerns about fire department staffing, the elimination of the number two job in the schools’ maintenance department and the amount of money that should be included for youth mental health activities.

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 4 DAYS AGO