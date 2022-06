BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The drought that a year ago had enveloped all of North Dakota has dissipated, according to this week's monitoring report. The U.S. Drought Monitor map shows no areas of the state are in any drought categories. The entire state experienced some level of drought a year ago, with two-thirds of North Dakota in extreme or exceptional drought, the two worst categories.

