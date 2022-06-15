ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Companies quietly giving consumers less for the same cost

By Megan Calongne
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Buyers may not have noticed, but lately there are less chips in snack bags and smaller rolls of toilet paper being sold for the same price as the original products. This phenomenon...

KBTX.com

Amazon drone delivery service looking at College Station for a test run

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A new Amazon delivery service could be coming to College Station. Amazon presented a proposal to the planning and zoning commission on Thursday, who approved a change to the R&D Research and Development property located at 400 Technology Pkwy. This would allow a small-scale aerial distribution center to be built if approved by City Council.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: Agua fresca to help you stay cool and hydrated this summer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - We are still days away from the official start of summer, but it has already been plenty hot around the Brazos Valley. In this week’s Weekend Gardener, Lisa Whittlesey with Texas A&M AgriLife, talks about agua fresca and how it can help you stay hydrated and cool throughout the summer.
GARDENING
KBTX.com

SOS Ministries hosting annual garage sale

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A big garage sale is happening this weekend and it’s for a great cause. Save Our Streets Ministries is hosting their annual Garage Sale. There are plenty of items to purchase including clothes, back to school items to furniture. Proceeds benefit their women’s ministry.
BRYAN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TRAFFIC IN GRIMES COUNTY HAMPERED BY MOVEMENT OF HUGE VESSEL

You may have received an alert about an upcoming 12-hour outage on Mon, Tues, or Wed between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. The actual outage is expected to last less than one hour. This brief outage is required to allow a 3rd party to move large equipment under the power lines that serve you. We apologize for any inconvenience.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Father’s Day gift: celebrating twins

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - This Father’s Day weekend is going to be twice as special for three Brazos Valley fathers. Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in College Station shared with us the stories of dad’s celebrating twins this week. Adrian Arellano, James Peaugh and Jalen Davis...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
wtaw.com

Three Banks Notifying Local Police Of Illegal Activity Results In Arrests

A bank with branches in Bryan and College Station contacts Bryan police about forged checks. According to a BPD arrest report, an Austin man was able to cash forged checks at two branches totaling more than $6,200 dollars, then went to a third branch where he was unsuccessful. After the second check was cashed, a bank employee who had left work called 9-1-1 to report seeing the suspect near the Brazos County courthouse. The suspect told officers another man offered to pay ten percent of what he collected from the cashed checks. Officers found only $200 dollars on 45 year old Adam Sayre, who said that was all he was given by the man who gave him the forged checks. Sayre remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars on charges of forgery, giving a false name, and resisting arrest.
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

PLANNED BLUEBONNET ELECTRIC OUTAGE WEDNESDAY MORNING NEAR CHAPPELL HILL

Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative members living in the Chappell Hill area will temporarily be without power tomorrow (Wednesday) morning as crews repair power lines and equipment. The cooperative says the planned outage will affect slightly over 500 members in southeast Washington County and will begin at approximately 8:30 a.m., lasting for...
kwhi.com

CHANGES TO CITY OF BRENHAM NOISE RULES IN THE WORKS

The City of Brenham is working toward setting uniform rules in a new noise nuisance ordinance. In a half-hour work session Thursday, the Brenham City Council gave staff feedback to use in reviewing and updating the city’s noise provisions. Legal and Legislative Services Manager Karen Stack said the goal...
KBTX.com

Focus at Four: Celebrating Juneteenth

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As we get ready to celebrate Juneteenth, we look more at the history of the holiday that is part of Texas History. KBTX talked to Toni Simmons, she’s a longtime educator, storyteller and author. On Wednesday she shared stories of Juneteenth at the Lincoln Center for their Freedom Walk Celebration.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Pet of the Week: Snowcone

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Here’s this week’s “Pet of the Week” from the Aggieland Humane Society. Our special guest on Friday was Snowcone. He’s a puppy that’s small in size but has a big heart. Snowcone was very playful and friendly when he stopped...
BRYAN, TX
kwhi.com

STAGE 1 DROUGHT WATCH ACTIVATED FOR LAKE SOMERVILLE

Lake Somerville has been placed under a Stage 1 Drought Watch. The Brazos River Authority (BRA) said in a letter Monday to the City of Brenham that due to drier-than-normal conditions in the Lake Somerville area, a Stage 1 Drought Watch condition has been activated. This entails a voluntary five percent reduction of the water use that would have occurred in the absence of any drought contingency measures.
SOMERVILLE, TX
KBTX.com

Burn bans in effect for several Brazos Valley counties as drought conditions worsen

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Burn bans are in effect for the following Brazos valley counties: Austin, Grimes, Lee, Madison, and Waller counties. Plus, drought conditions are worsening. Most of the lower 48 have seen the same weather pattern as of late, an overbearing system of high pressure. The higher pressure...
KBTX.com

Treat of the Day: Navasota police helps to reunite cat with owner

Navasota, Texas (KBTX) - A happy ending for a furry friend. The Navasota Police Department recently reunited Miss Melly with her owner. The cat had been missing since March and was found yesterday. Navasota P.D. and the City of Navasota posted the cat online asking if anyone knew who the cat belonged to. After a short search this feline was able to go back home!
NAVASOTA, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan family celebrates three generations of professional legacy

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the Davis family, there are now three generations of lawyers. The newest attorney to join the ranks is Addison, who was sworn in during a family-filled ceremony at the 85th District Court on Friday. Addison, who will be practicing civil litigation and insurance defense work...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Search and rescue crews come to Aggieland to train for natural disasters

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Rescue crews from around Texas and surrounding states gathered in College Station for a search and rescue exercise at Disaster City. The multi-agency aviation exercise took place inside the training facility, at an area creek and Lake Somerville. Volunteers acting as victims were placed in hard-to-reach areas like a crashed bus and train, a pile of rubble and the top of a parking garage.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
martincountymessenger.com

A GIANT PARADE IN A TINY TOWN

About 750 people live in Chappell Hill, a Washington County village located in the rolling prairie country near Brenham. It was settled in 1849 and named for one of the founding families. Despite its small size it is a thriving community that attracts visitors who enjoy the peaceful easy feeling, clean streets, shady drives, well-kept lawns, historic homes, interesting shops and restaurants the town offers.
CHAPPELL HILL, TX

