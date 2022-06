The drama has been elevated to say the least on Bold & Beautiful lately, what with Eric carrying on an affair with Donna (and Hope finding out!), Sheila escaping from prison and discovering Finn is alive (and knocking out his adoptive mother!) and Carter verging on a huge decision as he faces a crossroads in his life. As it turns out, the heat is only going to be turned up as we move forward, and getting to play a part in the fun will be The Price is Right’s George Gray, who couldn’t be happier and “got a super big kick out of it.”

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO