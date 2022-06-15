Guildhall Summer School Announces Training Program for 2022

Famed bass-baritone Simon Estes has announced his retirement from the opera stage. The opera legend has stated that he will give his last performance as part of the Des Moines Metro Opera’s production of “Porgy and Bess” where he will appear as Lawyer Frazier. This will mark the 103rd role of his nearly 60-year career. The opera holds particular importance for him as he was part of the 1985 production of “Porgy and Bess” at the Metropolitan Opera, where he took on the title role of Porgy.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO