Guildhall Summer School Announces Training Program for 2022

Julia Burbach’s New Production Probes the Psychological Hinterlands of Tchaikovsky’s Masterwork. (Image credit: © Lidia Crisafulli) Julia Burbach directs a new production of “Eugene Onegin” at Opera Holland Park, Tchaikovsky’s passionate realisation of Alexander Pushkin’s classic Romantic verse novel. Bookish Tatyana falls for the lofty, Darcy-ish Onegin, a dashing figure but also a rebarative one. He lets her down gently – thinking he has done the honorable thing, which he both has and hasn’t – but his arrogance and preening nature lead to a feud with Lensky that kills the latter. Too late, he realizes he does love Tatyana – or so he thinks – and she chooses to stay with her actual husband instead.
