ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Guildhall Summer School Announces Training Program for 2022

By Afton Wooten
operawire.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Guildhall Summer School is offering vocal courses for classical singers ages 16-21 this summer. The program is a one-week-long, in-person course, with housing provided. The...

operawire.com

Comments / 0

Related
operawire.com

Opera Naples Summer Youth Program to Present ‘H.M.S. Pinafore’

On June 24, 2022, Opera Naples Summer Youth Program will present Gilbert and Sullivan’s popular operetta, “H.M.S. Pinafore.”. Company Director of Education Robin Frank will music direct the production alongside veteran G&S performer and director Louis Dall’Ava. The cast will star students of the Summer Youth Program.
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Kentucky Opera Announces 2022-23 Season

The Kentucky Opera has announced its 2022-23 season featuring three mainstage operas and one chamber opera. The season opens with the timeless classic Puccini’s “La Bohème.”. Performance Dates: Sept. 23-Oct. 2, 2022. Piazolla’s “Maria de Buenos Aires” is the second mainstage production of the season....
KENTUCKY STATE
operawire.com

Black Brilliance Competition Announces 2022 Winners

Baritone Daniel Rich, soprano Angeli Ferrette, soprano Amber Cierra Merritt, and mezzo-soprano Ikpemesi O were named the winners of the 2022 Black Brilliance Competition. Rich came in first place for his performance of “The Glory of the Day Was in Her Face” by Florence Price. Second place was given to Ferrette for “Don’t Feel No-Ways Tired” arranged by Jacqueline Hairston. Merritt came in third with “Winter Twilight” by Rospehanye Powell and honorable mention was given to O for her poem poem “Love, Identity, and Purpose.”
MUSIC
operawire.com

Orquesta de Córdoba Announces 2022-23 Season

The Orquesta de Córdoba has announced its 2022-23 season. For this article, we will only focus on the Spanish orchestra’s vocal performances. Bach’s Christmas Oratorio will be performed in time for the holiday season with Cristina Bayón, Marifé Nogales, Juan Sancho, and Javier Povedano. Carlos Domínguez-Nieto conducts the Orquesta de Córdoba.
PERFORMING ARTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italian
operawire.com

Simon Estes Announces Final Role & Retirement from Opera Stage

Famed bass-baritone Simon Estes has announced his retirement from the opera stage. The opera legend has stated that he will give his last performance as part of the Des Moines Metro Opera’s production of “Porgy and Bess” where he will appear as Lawyer Frazier. This will mark the 103rd role of his nearly 60-year career. The opera holds particular importance for him as he was part of the 1985 production of “Porgy and Bess” at the Metropolitan Opera, where he took on the title role of Porgy.
DES MOINES, IA
operawire.com

Michael Glasgow’s ‘Gloria’ to Get World Premiere at Carnegie Hall

Composer and conductor Michael Glasgow will take the podium at Carnegie Hall to make the world premiere of his new “Gloria” on June 20. The 82-voice chorus and soloists soprano Haley Sicking and baritone Erik Earl Larson will be joined by the New England Symphonic Ensemble. Glasgow’s 26-minute,...
MUSIC
operawire.com

‘Voices of the African Diaspora’ – Rare Works by Black Composers Showcased by Art Song Colorado

(Photos Courtesy of Pam Chaddon, Chamber Orchestra of the Springs / Taken during rehearsal) Back in February, Eapen Leubner’s Art Song Colorado presented “Voices of the African Diaspora,” a concert dedicated to Black composers throughout the centuries. Audiences had the chance to listen to works by Joseph Bologne, H. Leslie Adams, George Walker, Jessie Montgomery, Andre Myers, and Undine Smith Moore, among many others.
MUSIC
operawire.com

Renata Tebaldi Exhibit to Open at Italian Cultural Institute of New York

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of renowned Italian soprano Renata Tebaldi, the Italian Cultural Institute of New York, in collaboration with the Renata Tebaldi Museum and the Renata Tebaldi Foundation Museum will present a special retrospective exhibition. The Italian Cultural Institute on Park Avenue will showcase portraits,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Housing
operawire.com

Opera Holland Park 2022 Review: Eugene Onegin

Julia Burbach’s New Production Probes the Psychological Hinterlands of Tchaikovsky’s Masterwork. (Image credit: © Lidia Crisafulli) Julia Burbach directs a new production of “Eugene Onegin” at Opera Holland Park, Tchaikovsky’s passionate realisation of Alexander Pushkin’s classic Romantic verse novel. Bookish Tatyana falls for the lofty, Darcy-ish Onegin, a dashing figure but also a rebarative one. He lets her down gently – thinking he has done the honorable thing, which he both has and hasn’t – but his arrogance and preening nature lead to a feud with Lensky that kills the latter. Too late, he realizes he does love Tatyana – or so he thinks – and she chooses to stay with her actual husband instead.
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy