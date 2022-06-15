ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarentum, PA

Tarentum seeking councilperson after Adam Blythe resigns

By Tawnya Panizzi
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarentum is looking for a new council member. Second Ward representative Adam Blythe resigned from council May 31 after citing limited time availability, according to council President Scott Dadowski. “He has a lot on his plate, and he didn’t think it was fair to the borough not to give...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Oakland Planning and Development Corporation board president and members resign

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The board president and several members of the group putting together a 10-year plan to revamp Oakland are resigning.According to a letter to Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey obtained by the Trib, the Oakland Planning and Development Corporation's now-former board president Jake Oresick announced his resignation and said six others were joining him. Oresick claimed executive director Wanda Wilson "seems to have lost any capacity of compromise" and "has engaged in name-calling, ignored board directives, and antagonized critical stakeholders" for several months, the Trib reported.   Wilson told the Trib Oresick's letter contained false information. In a statement, the organization's secretary said four board members chose to resign "in protest" after a recent board retreat that prioritized equity and diversity. "This was not an outcome any of us desired, but we are invigorated with OPDC's renewed commitment to building an Oakland that helps all its neighbors thrive," the statement said. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Cheswick Councilman Frank Meledandri receives award for 40 years of service

A surprise was in store for a Cheswick councilman during a meeting Tuesday evening. Councilman Frank Meledandri was awarded the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs President’s Award for his 40 years serving the borough. The award recognizes individuals who have served in a position for a decade or more....
CHESWICK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mutual Aid Ambulance CEO and operations manager depart, board tabs former coroner Ken Bacha interim CEO

Two years after changing administrators in charge of its day-to-day operations, Mutual Aid Ambulance Inc. confirmed its new chief executive officer and director of operations departed this week. The Greensburg-based nonprofit said Friday that CEO Douglas DeForrest and director of operations Lorenzo Garino are no longer employed with the ambulance...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Amendments added to proposed Pittsburgh legislation on short-term rental properties

Owners of short-term rental properties who live outside Allegheny County would be required to designate a local person to serve as an emergency contact under proposed amendments to Pittsburgh City Council legislation introduced Wednesday. The original legislation — introduced in April after two teenagers were killed and several other people...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tarentum, PA
Tarentum, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Brackenridge, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Western Pa. counties, municipalities to see bump in money from fees on natural gas production

Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, along with municipalities in the counties, will receive about $3.1 million from impact fees the state collected last year on Marcellus Shale gas well production, a considerable increase over the year before, according to data released Friday. Allegheny County and its municipalities will receive nearly $1.9...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Shell exec provides update on Beaver County plant

PITTSBURGH — The large-scale Shell Polymers’ facility in Beaver County is nearing completion with about 98% of the work complete, an executive with the plant said Thursday. Jim Sewell, environmental manager at Shell Chemical, told the Appalachian Energy Innovation Collaborative’s conference that he is asked frequently about when...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Judge excludes some evidence in Cranberry discrimination suit

CRANBERRY TWP — The jury in a federal pregnancy discrimination lawsuit against Cranberry Township will not hear about the plaintiff’s receipt of unemployment benefits, but may hear about the cost to taxpayers of paying the plaintiff for full-time work, a judge ruled Wednesday, with the trial scheduled to begin in just more than a week.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Blythe
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland group plans Juneteenth programs in 3 communities

Greensburg’s Unity in the Community group has added Jeannette as a third Westmoreland County venue for its second annual weekend of programs celebrating the Juneteenth holiday. The Celebrating Freedom events begin Friday in Greensburg, with speakers and activities scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Westmoreland County YWCA...
GREENSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Government#Politics Local#Second Ward
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fern Hollow Bridge inspection troubling but did not suggest imminent danger, experts say

Three months before Pittsburgh’s Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed 100 feet into a ravine below, inspectors again rated the span structurally deficient. Following a routine inspection in late September, a report submitted to the city and PennDOT gave the bridge an overall rating of 4 on a 9-point scale, said Penn State University engineering professor Kostas Papakonstantinou.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Nearly 200 South Side residents, business owners attend mayor’s meeting about recent violence

PITTSBURGH — On Tuesday, nearly 200 people registered for Mayor Ed Gainey’s meeting for South Side residents and business owners. During the packed event held at the South Side Market House, many people, including several business owners, stood up and gave Gainey their honest and unfiltered opinions on what needs to be done to improve safety in the area.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Pittsburgh

Coroner called to water rescue in Lawrence County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - The coroner was called to a water rescue in Lawrence County. Rescue crews said they got the call around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Photos from the scene show a heavy presence of first responders on Kino Road in Washington Township. Police and fire departments were also called to the scene. Details are limited, but crews said they pulled a body out of the water. The person found hasn't been identified. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Attorney accused of letting inmate listen to conversation with other attorney

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A local attorney is accused of crossing the line. Kimberly Furmanek, 34, is facing charges of intercepting communications and conspiracy after investigators say she developed a relationship with jail inmate John Lazear, 38, and allegedly allowed him to listen in on a conversation she had with the attorney representing him.Washington County District Attorney Jason Walsh says Kimberly Furmanek used to work in the county as an attorney and currently works as a public defender in Westmoreland County. The inmate she is accused of having a relationship with is being held at the Washington County Jail also facing multiple...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ellwood City Ledger

Kelly's Side Door Tavern in Lawrence County to host formal grand opening June 20-26

SHENANGO TWP. − Kelly's Side Door Tavern, which opened earlier in the year at 1403 Old Butler Road, will have its official grand opening June 20-26. The week will feature different daily prizes, events, tastings, and more, with a formal grand-opening celebration/ribbon cutting ceremony to be held at 11 a.m. June 23, presented by the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation (LCEDC). ...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy