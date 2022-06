Congratulations to Rafael Nadal and his wife Mery Perello! The tennis superstar, 36, and his gorgeous wife, 33, are reportedly expecting their first baby together, according to Spanish magazine Hola. The adorable couple, who met when they were teenagers and married in 2019, sparked pregnancy rumors after Mery wore loose fitting clothing to her hubby’s Champion’s League final in May and then appeared to have a growing baby bump in snaps taken during a yacht excursion in Majorca last week. Neither Rafael nor Mery have publicly confirmed the news.

TENNIS ・ 2 DAYS AGO