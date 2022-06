Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar host an ice cream party in the 814 Kitchen with some of the great local creameries along the PA Ice Cream Trail. This summer, all the way up until September 10, 2022 residents of Pennsylvania can get a sweet treat by visiting any of the many creameries that make up the fifth annual ice cream trail. This year’s Ice Cream Trail runs across the state, combining three geographic trails of years past into one delicious experience. You can even earn a special stainless-steel ice cream scooper for completing 10 check-ins on the trail. Simply stop in at 10 shops, make your purchase, and receive a four-digit code to “check-in.”

