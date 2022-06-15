Mid-South Wrestling (5.4.1985) Review

Alright everyone, it’s Friday and time for another episode of WWE Smackdown. There’s just no getting around the elephant in the room for this one, Vince McMahon has stepped down as CEO during an investigation into his conduct and dealings. Stephanie McMahon has taken over as interim CEO during this investigation, but Vince remains employed and in charge of creative until this issue is resolved. The somewhat obvious joke is that even Vince’s “Me too” moment is about 5 years too late. Vince will be on this episode, allegedly in character, and have some kind of promo. Beyond that we’re supposed to get an Undisputed WWE Universal title match when champion Roman Reigns defends the belts against Riddle after Riddle earned a shot by beating Sami Zayn last week. The build to Money in the Bank continues in some capacity, and with both Sheamus and Drew McIntyre demanding to be entered after they fought to a No Contest last week there are plenty of spots available. Natalya and Ronda Rousey are starting to build their feud, Natalya attacked Ronda after Ronda’s match last week and locked her in the Sharpshooter for a while. Last week we were supposed to get the first client for Max Dupri’s stable but that didn’t happen. My money is still on Pretty Dangerous but it could be a lot of people. Also we’re getting the theoretical blow off to Happy Corbin vs. Madcap Moss when they meet in a Last Laugh match. Well that’s the preview, let’s get to the action.

WWE ・ 17 HOURS AGO