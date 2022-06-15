ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Union Cleaners rolls past RTI Insurance

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnion Cleaners had four scorers in double digits on its way to a 79-57...

monvalleyindependent.com

Comments / 0

Related
monvalleyindependent.com

Cedarbrook tops Monessen Florist

Cedarbrook took an early lead in the first half and never gave it up as it was able to beat Monessen Florist, 87-72, in the final game of Wednesday’s MVISBL girls tripleheader at Marx’s Court Time Sports Center in Elizabeth Township. To read the rest of the story,...
ELIZABETH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Coach Encapera baseball camp returning to DiVirgilio

Penn State Fayette head coach and one of the Valley’s leading authorities on playing baseball, Ryan Encapera, is bringing his baseball camp back to the Mon Valley next week. The Coach Encapera Baseball Camp will be held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday at the John DiVirgilio Sports Complex in Rostraver Township from 9 a.m. to noon.
PENN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Greetings from Paris

Bonjour from Paris and the U.S. Handball Senior National Team’s training camp! As one of four members from the Junior National Team chosen to attend camp, I am beyond excited for this opportunity!. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent,...
PARIS, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Nobody hurt in McKeesport fire

No one was home when a fire broke out at a home in McKeesport Friday evening. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MCKEESPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westmoreland County, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Westmoreland County, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen Juneteenth observance draws diverse crowd

Juneteenth is cause for celebration in Monessen. The city recognized the holiday also known as Emancipation Day for just the second time in its history Friday. This year’s event at the Monessen Boat Launch brought forth an outstanding showing of diversity, unity and Black pride. To read the rest...
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

William H. Blangger – Monongahela

William H. Blangger, 89, of Monongahela, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 11, 2022, after a short illness. Bill was born on Nov. 18, 1932, to John and Mary DeZordo Blangger in McKeesport. At Donora High School (1950 graduate), Bill met classmate Phyllis Pantoni, who would become his wife of 35 years. Together they had one son, Dean. After high school, Bill joined the Army, completing basic training at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas. Following military service, Bill made a career as an insurance agent with American General. He was a longtime active member of Tri-County Masonic Lodge No. 252. Over the years, Bill, a natural leader, held many offices within the organization. He earned the full 32nd degrees and holds the title of Past Master. Upon retirement, Bill spent his time growing the biggest, juiciest tomatoes in town. His vegetable garden kept family and friends fed every summer. Bill also enjoyed spending time at his hunting camp in Cook Forest, Pa., fishing with his friend, Bill Robson, woodworking and wintering in Florida. Bill, with his second wife, Audrey Rue (Tessi), were members of Calvary Bible Church in Charleroi. He loved his church friends and always had a smile or a joke for everyone. In addition to his parents, first wife, and son, Bill was predeceased by his brother, John Blangger; sister-in-law, Barbara; sister, Violet Balazs; and brothers-in-law, Julius Balazs and Frank Leonard. Bill is survived by his wife of 36 years, Audrey; his daughter-in-law, Paula of Canton, Ohio; his grandchildren, Brandon (Lori) of Cincinnati, Ohio; Andrew (Elena) of Canton, Ohio; and four great-grandchildren, Ella, Drake, Maksen and Beau. Also, by his sister, Nina Leonard (Peter Carroll) of Lorain, Ohio; nephew, Jeff Leonard (Mary) of Oriental, N.C.; nieces, Jill Tomovich (Tom) of Donora; and Diane Blangger of Glendora, N.J.; great-nieces, Sarah Taylor (Ryan) and Cassie Leonard (David); great-nephew, Ian Tomovich; and stepchildren, Jill Sperry, Tammy Tessi and Joe Tessi. Following a private family ceremony, Bill was laid to rest in the Monongahela Cemetery. Military honors were accorded by the Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad. Arrangements were entrusted to FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., Monongahela. Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Bible Church, 990 Fourth St. Ext., Charleroi, PA 15022. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
MONONGAHELA, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Wait continues for Monessen on possible blight funds

Monessen and the city’s Economic Development Task Force must wait at least a little longer for Westmoreland County Commissioners to decide whether to make a huge investment in ridding the city of some of its blight. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our...
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Resignations leave Donora short-handed

A slew of employee resignations has left Donora’s administration office full of vacancies. Empty positions include borough administrator, bookkeeper, clerk and street supervisor. Code Enforcement Officer Michelle Harris put in a two-week notice during a personal day Thursday, leaving the borough building deserted and closed to the public. To...
DONORA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Edition#The Rest Of The Story#Rti#Union Cleaners#Rti Insurance#Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com

McKeesport Little Theatre welcomes youngsters to shows

McKeesport Little Theater and the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation summer camp at McKeesport Area School District joined forces Tuesday to ensure the youngest Tigers have access to the arts. Two one-act plays are opening at MLT this week, and elementary students in the DSGF camp at the United at...
MCKEESPORT, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Loretta M. Ruse – Bentleyville

Loretta M. Ruse, 89, of Bentleyville, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, in her home. She was born April 14, 1933, in Somerset Township, daughter of Clarence R. and Martha Deneen Morton. Loretta was Methodist by faith. She was a graduate of Monongahela High School and served on its class reunion committee. She was a former bank teller in Monongahela. She was later employed at Frank Irey Industries as a secretary and at Bentworth School District as a school aide. Loretta enjoyed playing cards and bingo, reading and dancing. She is survived by three sons, Wesley (Gisele) Ruse of Bentleyville, Kevin (Linda) Ruse of Bentleyville and Kerry Ruse of Monongahela; two daughters, Aileen Ruse and Kristie (Brentley) Fowler, both of Bentleyville; nine grandchildren, Bill (Megan) Ruse, Jaclyn Ruse, Victoria Ruse, Kathleen Ruse, Christopher (fiancée, Kate Marshall) Ruse, Emily Ruse, Autumn (Josh) Mrosko, Shayne (Liz) Ruse and Kyle Fowler; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Willa and Conner Ruse and Bennett Mrosko; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence, Chuck and Jack Morton; sister, Lois Morton; former husband, Charles “Bill” Ruse; and daughter-in-law, Chris Ruse. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, with Pastor Joe DiDonato officiating. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
BENTLEYVILLE, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Lorenzo approved to enter ARD program

Rostraver Township Commissioner John J. Lorenzo received permission Thursday to enter a probationary program. Lorenzo was approved for an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program in the courtroom of Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christopher A. Feliciani, who ordered that his in-person participation in some board meetings be restricted. The agreement is the result of nine months of negotiations between Lorenzo’s attorney, Martin Dietz, and Deputy Attorney General Heather Serrano.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

McKeesport’s Good Neighbor Day spreads smiles, community pride

The sun was beaming on Fifth Avenue Wednesday for McKeesport’s 2022 celebration of Good Neighbor Day. Businesses, nonprofit groups, community organizations, student organizations, health care providers and musicians from around the city and the Mon Valley lined the street in the downtown business district to sell their wares, spread information about how they serve the local community and/or provide some good-natured fun.
MCKEESPORT, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy