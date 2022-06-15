TCAP scores invoke pushback from Memphis education advocates

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The results many have anticipated for Memphis students are in the books. The Tennessee Department of Education released TCAP scores.

The scores show an overall ranking for schools across the state. Data reflects Fall 2021 End of Course (EOC) Exams and Spring 2022 EOC scores.

Students were tested in English Language Arts, Math, Science and Social Studies. Despite the way scores were packaged and categorized, local education advocates are holding Memphis-Shelby County Schools leaders accountable.

“The 2021-2022 school year was the hardest school year ever, I know, within my 25 years,” said MSCS Superintendent Dr. Joris Ray, in anticipation of Tuesday’s test results.

In an afternoon press conference called by the district, Ray reflected on a school year tainted by pandemic challenges. “It will definitely take 3-to-5 years to fully recover from the impacts of the pandemic,” said Ray. The Memphis Lift Education Advocacy group responded to Ray’s prediction.

“He wants us to wait 3-to-5 years for results, but how long has he been in office, said Dianechia Fields.

“These are the results we have, Level 1 straight down from elementary to high school. That’s unacceptable and as the head of Shelby County Schools, sorry not sorry, heavy is the head that wears the crown,” Fields said while eyeing district TCAP results from the prior 2020-2021 school year.

TDOE said economically disadvantaged students, English learners, and students of color, all of which make up much of the MSCS student population, felt the effects of learning loss more acutely and have rebounded more slowly.

“I got three 9th grade boys, these people got children, parents in the community got children,” said Sarah Carpenter, Executive Director of Memphis Lift. “You think our kids got 3 years to wait? No, they do not.”

As MSCS continues to push a 3rd-grade reading commitment, this year’s English Language Arts (ELA) statewide results show that 17% of black or African American students met expectations, the same percentage in 2019 prior to the pandemic. According to the state, ELA proficiency increased between 3-to-6 percent among students.

During Tuesday’s press call, Ray highlighted district efforts implemented within the past year in efforts to achieve desired results on the TCAP. “One thing, we made a strategic investment to reduce the class size from 25 to 13-to-1. Also, the before, during and after school tutoring has paid real dividends for us.” Ray also cites Saturday school as another strategy the district put in place during the 2021-2022 academic year.

Meantime, amid low scores and questionable performance, Memphis Lift leaders call on the state to conduct an independent audit of Memphis-Shelby County Schools. “If you “fresh start” schools, let’s “fresh start” the top-heavy district over there. Everybody would have to reapply for their job,” said Carpenter.

