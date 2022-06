John W. Laragh, of Copake Falls, N.Y., passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022 at Columbia Memorial Hospital. John was born on April 23, 1949 in Westfield. The son of Margaret (Maher) and William B. Laragh. He grew up in Copake Falls and Mt. Washington, Mass. He was a graduate of Roeliff Jansen High School, class of 1967. After high school he attended Dutchess Community College before moving to Colorado. On his return to the area he earned a degree from Columbia Greene Community College and then went on to graduate from Bard College in Annandale. He was employed at the RoeJan Independent Newspaper and upon its closure he worked at the Columbia Paper.

