ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Mateo County, CA

County approves $1M for Planned Parenthood

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OGhmw_0gB5PO5d00

(BCN) — San Mateo County supervisors on Tuesday allocated $1 million of county funds to Planned Parenthood, as part of its plan to support women’s reproductive rights.

The funding will go to Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, which provides sexual and reproductive healthcare to northern California, including three clinics in the county.

Dianna Zamora Marroquin, director of public affairs at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, said the funding will help them keep up with patient demand.

Program offering $2,500 grants to Marin County microbusinesses

“As our nation is facing these methodical attacks on reproductive rights, San Mateo County… is taking a stand in supporting and funding access to that care, and for that Planned Parenthood Mar Monte is extremely grateful,” Marroquin said.

The extra funding would help improve access to reproductive healthcare services in the county, as the county anticipates more out-of-state patients seeking abortion care should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade–the landmark case which legalized abortion nationwide.

About half a million of the allocated funds will go towards equipment–like exam tables and ultrasound machines–and technology, such as an online system that will automatically upload ultrasound scans to the clinics’ health system.

The other half million will be reserved for future needs. Funding comes from the county’s Measure K reserves.

Another part of the Board’s action plan includes the creation of a buffer zone around Planned Parenthood clinics in unincorporated parts of the county, to protect patients and employees from harassment.

The city of San Mateo has already adopted a buffer zone ordinance.

Supervisors wholly supported the plan, saying that it was an important decision, given the Supreme Court’s pending decision on Roe v. Wade.

Program offering $2,500 grants to Marin County microbusinesses

Supervisor Carole Groom commended the plan but said that private healthcare decisions shouldn’t be influenced by government.

“I think this is a very important statement that we are making. I’m just kind of sad that we have to make it and that people just can’t go about their daily lives with their own physician making these kinds of decisions,” Groom said.

Supervisors Dave Pine and Warren Slocum, who championed the plan, will serve on the Board’s subcommittee on Women’s Reproductive Freedom and Healthcare Privacy, also established on Tuesday.

City councilmembers of Menlo Park and San Mateo also called in to support the county’s plan. One other caller opposed the county’s decision to fund Planned Parenthood, saying that it was not the intended use of Measure K funds. Measure K funds are intended to support essential county services, according to the county website.

For a recording of Tuesday’s meeting and meeting details, visit

https://sanmateocounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Marin, Sonoma, Mendocino counties launch joint campaign to clean their coasts

(BCN) — Marin, Sonoma and Mendocino counties are partnering with the non-profit organization Leave No Trace to launch a coordinated campaign to reduce litter and waste along their coastlines. The bilingual campaign will begin this month to educate visitors before and during their visits to the coast during the summer. Federal and state agencies, tribal […]
SONOMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Mateo, CA
Government
State
California State
Marin County, CA
Government
San Mateo, CA
Health
County
Marin County, CA
Local
California Health
County
San Mateo County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Menlo Park, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
San Mateo County, CA
Government
KRON4 News

City council passes ordinance protecting tenants

CONCORD, Calif. (BCN) — The Concord City Council on Tuesday unanimously voted to adopt a residential tenant anti-harassment protection ordinance. “The policy is simple: be kind to one another, respect one another, and be fair,” Councilmember Tim McGallian said. The ordinance prohibits landlords from harassing tenants. It requires landlords to notify tenants about unit renovations, […]
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Mayor Breed increases services to Asian victims of crime

(BCN) — San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a proposal Thursday to increase funding by $500,000 for services to Asian victims of crime who are limited in their English proficiency. Breed said in a press release that while accountability and arrests are important in dealing with hate crimes, the victims also need mental health support, […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Over 6,000 without power in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)-- PG&E said that currently, at least 6,403 people are without power in Santa Cruz. They are investigating the cause, and power is estimated to return by 12:45 p.m. PG&E is working to restore power. The post Over 6,000 without power in Santa Cruz appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Supreme Court#Measure K#Board
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Sheriff Candidate Anh Colton Charged With Perjury: DA

A candidate who ran unsuccessfully for Santa Clara County Sheriff has been charged with perjury for falsely stating she had the required experience for the job, the district attorney's office announced Thursday. Anh Colton, 48, of Cupertino hasn't had any law enforcement experience in the past five years, the district...
santaclaranews.org

Bay Area Council Warns Santa Clara About Head Tax Proposal

The Bay Area Council (BAC) is weighing in on a proposed head tax in Santa Clara. The business-friendly organization is raising major concerns about the tax and its impact on Santa Clara businesses. “We understand your desire to seek more revenue from local businesses, particularly through some type of employee...
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Santa Clara Sheriff candidate charged for lying about law enforcement experience

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Clara County district attorney has charged Anh Colton, 48, an unsuccessful candidate for Santa Clara County Sheriff, with perjury for falsely confirming that she had the law enforcement experience required to run for the position, according to a June 16 press release from the Santa Clara District Attorney’s […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
KRON4 News

Gilroy water well found to have excessive nitrate levels, officials warn

(BCN) — A water well in Gilroy tested for high nitrate levels on Thursday evening, the city’s public works department reported. The well at Gilman Road and Camino Arroyo was found during routine testing to have 12 milligrams of nitrates per liter, exceeding the maximum contaminant level of 10 allowed under federal drinking water regulations. […]
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

California exempts Santa Cruz from emergency water use restrictions

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The California State Water Resources Control Board has granted Santa Cruz an exemption from newly approved emergency water use restrictions, the city announced Wednesday. According to the city's water department, existing conservation measures exceed the goals required under stage 2 of the state's Water Shortage...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy