County approves $1M for Planned Parenthood

(BCN) — San Mateo County supervisors on Tuesday allocated $1 million of county funds to Planned Parenthood, as part of its plan to support women’s reproductive rights.

The funding will go to Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, which provides sexual and reproductive healthcare to northern California, including three clinics in the county.

Dianna Zamora Marroquin, director of public affairs at Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, said the funding will help them keep up with patient demand.

“As our nation is facing these methodical attacks on reproductive rights, San Mateo County… is taking a stand in supporting and funding access to that care, and for that Planned Parenthood Mar Monte is extremely grateful,” Marroquin said.

The extra funding would help improve access to reproductive healthcare services in the county, as the county anticipates more out-of-state patients seeking abortion care should the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade–the landmark case which legalized abortion nationwide.

About half a million of the allocated funds will go towards equipment–like exam tables and ultrasound machines–and technology, such as an online system that will automatically upload ultrasound scans to the clinics’ health system.

The other half million will be reserved for future needs. Funding comes from the county’s Measure K reserves.

Another part of the Board’s action plan includes the creation of a buffer zone around Planned Parenthood clinics in unincorporated parts of the county, to protect patients and employees from harassment.

The city of San Mateo has already adopted a buffer zone ordinance.

Supervisors wholly supported the plan, saying that it was an important decision, given the Supreme Court’s pending decision on Roe v. Wade.

Supervisor Carole Groom commended the plan but said that private healthcare decisions shouldn’t be influenced by government.

“I think this is a very important statement that we are making. I’m just kind of sad that we have to make it and that people just can’t go about their daily lives with their own physician making these kinds of decisions,” Groom said.

Supervisors Dave Pine and Warren Slocum, who championed the plan, will serve on the Board’s subcommittee on Women’s Reproductive Freedom and Healthcare Privacy, also established on Tuesday.

City councilmembers of Menlo Park and San Mateo also called in to support the county’s plan. One other caller opposed the county’s decision to fund Planned Parenthood, saying that it was not the intended use of Measure K funds. Measure K funds are intended to support essential county services, according to the county website.

For a recording of Tuesday’s meeting and meeting details, visit

https://sanmateocounty.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

