Why Honey Bunny And Pumpkin Should’ve Gotten A Spin-Off

By Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYolanda and Ringo aka Honey Bunny and Pumpkin were minor characters in Pulp Fiction, yet they still managed to make a lasting impact on the iconic film. When we first meet the robbers, they’re discussing what they did wrong in their previous heists before they opt to stick up the coffee...

Is Hollywood Out of Touch with Audiences?

It certainly feels as though Hollywood has lost touch with their audience sometimes, doesn’t it? From the different types of dialogue to the way that certain figures are depicted in one movie or another, even in TV shows, it does feel as though Hollywood has taken a very stylized look at reality. The funny thing about this is that people expect movies and TV shows to be complete fiction, they even expect to see programs based on real life blown out of proportion and glamorized in ways that never happened. But what folks don’t really expect is a complete removal of the human element from movies, other than the most intense and gratifying moments that people thrive on. There are several reasons why people continue to flock to movie theaters, and only a part of this is the hope that they’ll see something worth watching. Most of the reason is that we’ve grown used to the sensation of having our egos and sensibilities stroked by directors, producers, and actors that believe they know more than their audience about what it is to lead a common, average existence.
TV SHOWS
An Animated Ghostbusters Movie is Coming?

There isn’t exactly a huge demand for the Ghostbusters at this time since Afterlife was a fun and worthwhile movie but it wasn’t the epic that a lot of people might have been hoping to see. But there could be an advantage in not treating this franchise like a humongous deal, and it has a lot to do with the fact that the Ghostbusters have been a mainstay in pop culture for a long time now. Their claim to fame has been their ability to provide a service that no one else has thought of, and it’s been their purpose for so long that trying to see anyone else doing it almost feels like, well, a cheap copy. Yes, Ghostbusters 2016, I’m looking at you. But the animated version of the Ghostbusters was also a great addition to the story since it took things further and created a demand that was able to push merchandise like crazy and keep the group firmly in mind for so many years. It even made great use of the first ghost the guys ever caught, as Slimer became the mascot for the Ghostbusters.
MOVIES
Robert Patrick as Wolverine: Huh?

Robert Patrick has had to play several characters in his time, and some of them have been absolutely terrible, but in Marvel’s Wastelanders it’s expected that fans will eat up the material he’s going to be delivering as old man Logan. Just for clarification, some fans might need to be reminded that this is a podcast and we’ll get to hear Patrick’s voice, but he won’t be donning a suit or even made to look like Logan. Instead, we’ll get to hear his voice as he lends it to the role of Logan, who as a lot of people can attest is probably one of the grumpiest-sounding individuals in the Marvel Universe. There are likely quite a few individuals that people can think of who could take on this role, and from everything he’s done to date, Robert Patrick is still kind of an odd pick. He’s not the worst choice in the world, but he’s someone that doesn’t exactly exemplify the kind of character that Logan has been for so long, at least not from a physical standpoint. But thinking that he could lend his voice to the Canadian mutant and give him a grumbling edge might be something that fans could get behind.
MOVIES
Movie Review: Backcountry

Horror movies set in the woods tend to have a lot of similar elements to them that become a little tiresome after a while, especially when it comes to a couple or a group that is being stalked by something, or someone. But Backcountry does keep things simple for the most part. Maybe they keep it a little TOO simple though since the idea of being chased through the woods by a bear is terrifying, but it’s fair to think that some people might have an issue with this movie simply because it doesn’t have the type of big-money horror effects that would otherwise turn the bear into a true movie monster. But there are a lot of those who would no doubt state that being confronted by a bear would be scary enough, especially when the prospect of being lost is already causing a person to stress out. When Alex and Jenn make their way into the woods, after already being given a warning about bears, they eventually find themselves in a situation that could have been prevented had good sense won out.
MOVIES
A Parkour Expert Weighs in on Parkour in Movies

Just in case anyone has been confused by the difference between free-running and parkour, the expert in this video does go over it as she gets into which movies are accurate in their portrayal of the high-intensity sport. After watching enough instructional and professional videos on parkour it’s very easy to see that this sport isn’t for the faint of heart, and it’s not for those that are afraid of getting hurt when they land. It’s not tough to see why a person would be hesitant to get up and perform in this manner since parkour participants do tend to take on several high-risk challenges that might make a lot of people faint just from the thought of bounding from one surface to another. There’s no doubt that one needs to have a strong core and a lot of strength in their arms and legs when it comes to performing parkour, but what’s really interesting is hearing how each video goes on about how the process really works. The movies and TV shows that have depicted parkour aren’t exactly the best at showing every little nuance of this sport, but they do try.
TV SHOWS
Was Vecna Always the Main Villain of Stranger Things?

Speak the name ‘Vecna’ to a dedicated D&D player and you’ll likely get a reaction, but now if you say it to a fan of Stranger Things you’ll be likely to get the same since the dreaded lich’s name has been taken on by the horrifying figure that appears to run the Upside Down, or is at least dominant within the confines of the alternate universe. This figure is actually far more forceful than any of the others since he can reach across the dimensions and kill people, unlike the Demogorgon or the Mind Flayer, who have to be there in physical form to do much of anything. In other words, the barrier doesn’t have to be open for Vecna to cause damage and confusion in Hawkins. But it’s fair to wonder if he’s been guiding the creatures of the Upside Down, and it’s even enough to wonder if he created them during his time there. This line of inquiry is made possible since having seen Eleven’s past, one can easily surmise that she wasn’t responsible for the massacre that was seen in the initial episode of season 4.
TV SERIES
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Imani Lewis

Imani Lewis has been in the entertainment industry for several years, but 2022 is a year that she will probably never forget. After playing a few relatively small roles, Imani got a career-changing opportunity when she was cast in the Netflix series First Kill. In her role as Calliope, Imani got to share her talent with a wide audience, and people all over the world have fallen in love with her. Although the show has not yet been renewed for a second season, the chances are looking good and viewers are excited to watch Calliope’s story continue to unfold. Even if the show doesn’t get another shot, though, we know that we’ll be seeing a lot more of Imani in the years to come. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Imani Lewis.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rebel Wilson Holds Hands With New GF Ramona Agruma On Romantic Italian Getaway: Photo

Rebel Wilson, 42, looked as thrilled as could be in her latest social media photo! The actress, who debuted her pretty new girlfriend Ramona Agruma last week, shared a brand new Instagram photo that showed them walking in Italy while holding hands and smiling on June 18. She wore a fashionable yellow dress with white patterns and belled under short-sleeves as her partner wore a stylish outfit that included a white top under a long black overcoat with white lining and matching pants.
CELEBRITIES
Meet The Cast Of “Suspect”

An upcoming crime drama TV series based on a popular Danish TV show is set to premiere on Channel 4 this weekend. Titled Suspect, the show is written by Matt Baker and directed by Dries Vos, based on the Danish show Forhøret by Christoffer Boe. Here is a description of the plot of the series, according to IMDb: “Veteran detective Danny Frater is called to a hospital mortuary to identify a corpse only to find it is his estranged daughter. Traumatized by the news she took her own life, Frater sets out to discover the truth about her death.” The show promises an ensemble of brilliant performers, many of whom have appeared in blockbusters in the past. If you want to learn more about the actors appearing in this series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming TV series Suspect.
TV SERIES
Does a Thor 5 Need to Happen?

It feels as though it’s a little early to start wondering if a Thor 5 is going to be in the cards, and it’s even hard to think that Chris Hemsworth would stick around unless the price was right. Even Taika Waititi, the director, isn’t entirely certain if he would do such a thing, but it can be said that the almighty dollar might be enough to get him back, since it’s tough to turn down a payday, even when you’re already rich and well-known. Plus, if you happen to be into telling a story then it’s really tough to walk away since the urge to keep that story moving forward is insanely addictive, not to mention that it will haunt a person that wants to keep the story alive. But until Thor: Love and Thunder is seen to do one thing or another, it does feel as though the decision is going to hinge on how well the fourth movie does and whether or not it leaves enough in the tank for another movie. Some might even want to see a sixth movie to complete another trilogy, but the way things appear to be going it does sound as though Hemsworth might think about leaving soon.
MOVIES
Meet The Cast Of “Get Millie Black”

Channel 4 and HBO are partnering up to drop an upcoming TV series from the genius of writer Marlon James. Titled Get Millie Black, this is James’ first TV series. The Jamaican novelist wrote five books: John Crow’s Devil (2005), The Book of Night Women (2009), A Brief History of Seven Killings (2014), Black Leopard, Red Wolf (2019), and Moon Witch, Spider King (2022). Presently, he teaches at Macalester College in Minnesota as well as St. Francis College in New York. Here’s a description of the plot of Get Millie Black, according to Deadline: “Get Millie Black explores the troubled legacy of racism, slavery, sexuality, classism and cycles of trauma in the post-colonial landscape of Britain and Jamaica, told through the unique perspective of Millie – a girl born on the Rock and raised in London who claims to be both British and Jamaican, yet somehow belongs to neither place. Characters include transgender “gully queen” Hibiscus, the sibling Millie left behind; Curtis, her brilliant partner on the Jamaican police force, who is forced to keep his love life secret from his colleagues; game-playing Scotland Yard Inspector Luke Osbourne; and Hit Girl, go-go club owner and underworld entrepreneur.” The cast of Get Millie Black is composed of up-and-coming actors, all making their respective marks in Hollywood. If you want to learn more about the cast members of this upcoming series, read ahead. Here are the cast members of teh much-anticipated HBO and Channel 4 TV series Get Millie Black.
TV SERIES
Meet The Cast Of “Flatshare”

Paramount+ is planning to drop a British TV series based on a popular 2019 novel. Titled Flatshare, the upcoming TV show is based on the 2019 book by Beth O’Leary named The Flatshare. Here is a description of the plot of the show, according to What to Watch: “Flatshare is set in the UK and follows Tiffany (Jessica Brown Findlay) and Leon (Anthony Welsh) are both low earners, struggling to afford somewhere to rent. Tiffany has been through a bad breakup and needs somewhere fast but cheap. So between them they concoct an ingenious idea to split the costs by sharing a bed. Tiffany, who earns the minimum wage working for a news website, will sleep in it at night while Leon, who works night shifts in a hospice, will use it during the day. The pair have never met and if their plan goes smoothly, they never will. Soon though, the pair start leaving one another Post-it notes about general admin, such as garbage day and whether the toilet seat should be left up or down. Increasingly they become drawn into each other’s messy, complex lives and there’s an undeniable attraction between them but they must question whether their feelings are real, given that they’ve never actually laid eyes on one another.” This intriguing storyline is supplemented by a cast of talented actors, many of whom had appeared in prominent projects over the past few years. If you want to learn more about the cast of Flatshare, read ahead. Here are the cast members of the upcoming Paramount+ British television show Flatshare.
TV SERIES
Ridiculous Matchups: Chuck Norris vs. Batman

This is one of those times when it’s fun just to think about a fight between one iconic character and another since Chuck Norris and Batman both have roughly the same reputation, meaning that a lot of people have claimed that they can’t possibly be beaten. The fun thing is that in the comics it’s been seen more than once that Batman benefits from plot armor, while online Chuck Norris benefits from the insane number of memes that have made him into an over-the-top tough guy. But who would win between the two of them? Well, that’s where people tend to differ in their opinions since a lot of folks would likely go with Batman just because…he’s Batman. Others would state that Chuck would, through his memes, not so much beat Batman as he would allow him to lose. In other words, there’s a lot of male bravado there that has to be unpacked, since both characters are the type that people have built up to such a degree that trying to pit them against anyone would result in their immediate win just because it’s them, and there’s nothing else that needs to be said.
ENTERTAINMENT
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Marianne Jean-Baptiste

Marianne Jean-Baptiste is the kind of actress that you don’t come across very often. With a career that has spanned the course of four decades, Marianne has become a recognizable face all over the world. She is probably best known for playing Vivian Johnson in the TV series Without a Trace, but she has also worked on a wide variety of other projects. Any time you see her name attached to something you can trust that she’s going to put on a memorable performance. While she hasn’t made an on-screen appearance yet in 2022, she has a few things in the works so we know we’ll be seeing her again soon. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Marianne Jean-Baptiste.
CELEBRITIES
Chris Evans open to a return to Marvel amid MCU comeback rumors

It’s not only Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) that fans want to see in the MCU again, despite the tragic events in Avengers: Endgame. Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) also died during the movie, and Captain America (Chris Evans) retired at the end of the film. RDJ’s return often comes up in rumors and leaks, especially considering that the multiverse can make it happen. But Chris Evans’s return to the MCU is also a recurring topic. And it so happens that the actor addressed the speculation in recent interviews.
MOVIES
It Sounds Like Sleepy Hollow Might Get a Remake

Can you believe that it’s been almost 23 years since Tim Burton released his version of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow? A lot of us were in very different places at that point and might be able to agree that the movie was filled with as much dark humor as horror at that time. But it was a Tim Burton project, so one had to expect that it would be a bit off the wall, not to mention filled with quirks. The fact is that it was a fun movie though, since Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci, as well as the rest of the cast, did a great job when it came to giving the audience something to enjoy as the story rolled along. To be fair, it was a good movie at the time and it’s held up fairly well over the years. But now that it’s been a couple of decades it would appear that it’s time for a reboot. The ideas that might come to whoever is writing the script are bound to be plentiful, but the fact is that while there is wiggle room with some elements, some might state that it’s not necessary.
MOVIES
Is The Show “Vacation House Rules” Fake?

The whole idea behind reality TV is that it’s supposed to be real, right? Right. However, as the genre has continued to grow, it has become more and more apparent that things in the reality TV world aren’t always what they seem. As a result, the validity of shows is often called into question and HGTV’s Vacation House Rules is one of the latest to be put on the chopping block. In the two years since the show’s debut, it has built a large and dedicated fan base. However, some viewers can’t help but wonder if what they’re seeing on the show is actually legit. If you’re one of the people who’s been wondering, you’ve come to the right place. Is Vacation House Rules fake? Let’s talk about it.
TV SERIES
Will We Be Seeing More of Captain Carter?

People were already in love with Agent Peggy Carter from the first time they saw her on Captain America: The First Avenger. But when she showed up in the What If? series on Disney+ people felt that emotion strengthen in a big way for many reasons. When it was seen that Peggy Carter took the serum instead of Steve Rogers, people went nuts since the truth is that Peggy is a strong woman, but she’s not the type to become what some folks might call a Mary Sue, meaning a fictional character that is without flaws. Some might wish to call her this, but she’s been portrayed as someone that’s tough, intelligent, but not invincible or capable of taking on anyone by herself, regardless of their power levels. This was made rather clear in the Doctor Strange sequel since against someone like Wanda, Peggy would be able to go hand to hand fairly easily if Wanda wasn’t able to warp reality. The result of Captain Carter and the rest of the Illuminati, apart from Baron Mordo, going up against the Scarlet Witch was that they fell, one by one, and Captain Carter was dealt a rather brutal death.
TV SERIES
Movie Review: Jurassic World: Dominion

I really, REALLY wanted to come back after watching this movie to say that it was an absolute hit and that it blew my mind in ways I wasn’t expecting. But that would be a pretty big lie. The action sequences in this movie were alright, not the best by far, and the dialogue felt clunky and chunky and definitely forced at times, but it wasn’t that bad of a movie. It is a movie that one could wait for when it comes to streaming or on iTunes or something since the wow factor is something that feels like it should be there in a big way. But somehow the impressive ability to get the legacy characters and the new characters on the screen at the same time felt like a mashup that’s the equivalent of smashing two lumps of playdough together, it might make something interesting, but the overall effect is that now you have more, and that’s about it. In other words, bringing Grant, Sattler, and Malcolm into this movie didn’t enhance it as much as it filled the movie up.
MOVIES
The Boys Gets Renewed for Season 4

Amazon and Sony’s take on the superhero genre from, possibly the darkest of all comic book material, “The Boys” by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. The show launched in 2019, and like every other show that was set to explode during the time that became known as The Pandemic, “The Boys” was hit with several delays between seasons that left over a year gap between nearly every season. However, as “The Boys” has expanded into three current seasons and an already aired spin-off, the show doesn’t appear to be slowing down any time soon especially as the show has already been renewed for Season 4 ahead of the halfway point through Season 3. Below, we’ve gone into detail on everything regarding “The Boys so far”, the future of spin-offs, and of course the early renewal of “The Boys” Season 4.
TV SERIES

