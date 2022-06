It was what Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles hope to be the first of many. The top prospect in baseball launched his first career home run during the Orioles' 7-6 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Wednesday. The two-run shot, which traveled 411 feet to centerfield, came off José Berríos in the fourth inning, also giving Rutschman his first two RBIs.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO