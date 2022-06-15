Tropical Storm Blas likely to be hurricane off south Mexico

The second hurricane of the Eastern Pacific storm season has closed a port in Mexico, just weeks after Hurricane Agatha slammed into the country.The storm, named Blas, strengthened into a hurricane on Wednesday, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) — meaning wind speeds were now greater than 74 mph (119 kph).The storm is not expected to hit land directly, the agency said, instead veering off westward into the ocean. But dangerous surf conditions were hitting the coast, and Puerto Escondido, a port in the Mexican state of Oaxaca, was closed as of Wednesday, the Associated Press reports.Wind...
Comments / 0