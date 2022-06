An arrest warrant was issued Wednesday morning as the hunt for two armed robbery suspects out of DeQuincy entered its second day. Garrett Jensen, 21, is facing charges of attempted armed robbery, aggravated flight in a vehicle, reckless operation of a vehicle, aggravated assault with a firearm and simple cruelty to animals after allegedly leading DeQuincy Police on a high speed chase through the town and into Oretta before fleeing on foot into the woods with a male accomplice.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO