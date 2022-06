The Good Neighbor Day Mile will return once again this year to kick off the Good Neighbor Day Parade in Bruceton Mills. The Mile will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 15. The registration cost is $10 and runners have until 7:30 p.m. on July 14 to register. The race is open to anyone who is interested.

BRUCETON MILLS, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO