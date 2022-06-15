ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Traffic pattern change on 30th Street as project enters phase II

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SOjD7_0gB5LAIx00

COLORADO SPRINGS — The first phase of construction on the 30th Street corridor project is nearly complete, and transitioning to the second phase of construction requires a major traffic pattern change on 30th Street.

Starting on Friday, June 17, 30th Street will be closed in both directions between Fontanero Street and Gateway Road through early summer 2023. The section of 30th Street previously closed between Gateway Road and Mesa Road will reopen. Access to Garden of the Gods Park, including the Visitor & Nature Center, will be maintained from Garden of the Gods Road.

The new detour will direct traffic to use Centennial Boulevard and Garden of the Gods Road to enter the Park from 30th Street north of Gateway Road. Mesa Road will remain open for local access only.

A map of the planned road closures can be viewed below:

30th-St_Phase-2_6-8-2022 Download

Construction activities are weather-dependent and schedules may change. Electronic message boards along the corridor will provide the latest closure date information.

For additional information on the project visit ColoradoSprings.gov/30thStreet .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Weeklong closure at Chestnut & Fontanero starts June 20

COLORADO SPRINGS — A traffic alert to be aware of if you live or travel on the west side of Colorado Springs. The Centennial Boulevard Extension construction project will perform underground utilities work at the intersection of Chestnut and Fontanero streets beginning June 20. A temporary, full closure of this intersection is scheduled beginning at […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Weeklong lane closure on I-25 through the Gap

COLORADO SPRINGS — The northbound I-25 Express Lane from County Line Road near Monument to Sky View Lane/Tomah Road near Larkspur will close beginning June 19. Starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, the Express Lane will be closed as crews install concrete aprons to help water safely drain off the highway median. CDOT […]
LARKSPUR, CO
Daily Record

City of Cañon City receives $1M grant for Main Street revitalization project

The City of Cañon City recently was awarded a $1 million grant to create bump-outs at the intersection of Third and Main streets next year. The Polis Administration and the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Revitalizing Main Streets Program recently announced the second round of grant awardees for the Larger Safety Infrastructure grant opportunity, with grants awarded to 31 transportation projects across the state.
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Planning Commission sides with Colorado Springs neighborhood against proposed convenience store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Thursday, the city Planning Commission heard an appeal of its earlier approval of a Kum & Go store and gas station at the corner of 8th and Brookside streets on the city's southwest side. KRDO After a nearly three-hour hearing, officials eventually sided with neighbors against the proposed convenience The post Planning Commission sides with Colorado Springs neighborhood against proposed convenience store appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Traffic
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
City
Centennial, CO
City
Mesa, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Traffic
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs considers new fee system to better manage expanding public safety services

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the amount of growth and the number of annexation requests continuing to increase in Colorado Springs, officials have proposed a plan to better manage that growth while reducing the city's cost of expanding police and fire protection to new areas. But the plan could mean that people will pay The post Colorado Springs considers new fee system to better manage expanding public safety services appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Juneteenth Festival prompts temporary road closure in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City of Colorado Springs is reminding the community that there will be a temporary road closure in the downtown area for the second annual Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival. The Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival will be held on July 17-19 in America the Beautiful Park. This three-day festival is free The post Juneteenth Festival prompts temporary road closure in downtown Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Wildland fire in Pueblo contained

UPDATE: The fire is contained, but PFD said traffic is still being impacted. Continue to avoid the area. PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) is responding to a “large wildland fire” at the Belmont interchange of I-25. PFD said Highway 50 is closed in both directions at the Interstate. Avoid the area while […]
PUEBLO, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Pattern#Urban Construction#Ii#Download Construction#Nexstar Media Inc
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs City Council considering new ordinance to address evacuation concerns

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs City Council is considering a proposal to address evacuations for a number of urgent situations, including wildfires. If passed, the ordinance would require emergency officials to divide the city into even more zones for evacuations. Emergency leaders say this would allow for faster evacuations. The ordinance would The post Colorado Springs City Council considering new ordinance to address evacuation concerns appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

I-25 Back Open After Police Activity In Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Interstate 25 was completely shut down in Greenwood Village Thursday due to a police response, the police department confirmed with CBS4. It impacted traffic in both directions outside city limits as well. The interstate reopened at 1:30 p.m. after being closed for about an hour. (credit: CDOT) According to Greenwood Village Police Department and CDOT, the response was impacting traffic on I-25 in both directions between exit 199 (Bellevue Avenue) and exit 196 (E Dry Creek Road), including light rail traffic. The response itself was closer between E Arapahoe Road and E Orchard Road.  
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Colorado Springs plans to spend millions on fire mitigation efforts to prevent wildfires

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates takes a first look at how the city of Colorado Springs plans to spend millions of voter-approved funds for fire mitigation efforts throughout the Pike Peak region.  In 2021, Colorado Springs voters approved Ballot Initiative 2D. Without imposing any new taxes, 2D permits the city to spend $20 The post 13 Investigates: Colorado Springs plans to spend millions on fire mitigation efforts to prevent wildfires appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

On Friday morning, a local citizens group that is pushing for the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, delivered nearly 100,000 signatures to the City Clerk's Office.

On Friday morning, a local citizens group that is pushing for the legalization of recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, delivered nearly 100,000 signatures to the City Clerk's Office. Their hope is that it makes it on ballots for November's election. Meanwhile city leaders, are against it.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Summer Solstice festival and lantern parade in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Friends of the Arkansas River is inviting everyone to celebrate the summer solstice on Saturday, June 18 at a free all-day outdoor event. The event takes place on both sides of Pueblo’s first suspension pedestrian bridge over the Arkansas River. The fun kicks off at 8 a.m. with a walk/fun run […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Juneteenth Festival June 17-19, road closure downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS — The second annual Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival will be held Downtown, and road closures will be in effect. Juneteenth is a national holiday celebrated on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. The three-day festival is free and open to the public, and will feature vendors, […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fire at Roadway Inn forces crews to close northbound S. Nevada Ave.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday evening, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to reports of a working fire along S. Nevada Ave. According to CSFD, Engine 4 responded around 5:40 p.m. to the Rodeway Inn at 1623 S. Nevada Ave. Crews have shut down northbound Nevada in that area. #ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of The post Fire at Roadway Inn forces crews to close northbound S. Nevada Ave. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Nevada Ave. back open after homeless fire

UPDATE: The fire is out, there were no injuries and no other structures damaged. The fire was actually located in a permanently closed Big O Tire store next to the Rodeway Inn, not in the Rodeway Inn as previously stated by CSFD. According to battalion chief Brian Vaughan with CSFD, the fire was started by […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Controversial apartment project in Briargate area of Colorado Springs gains final approval Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The City Council solved part of a recent trend of homeowners opposing planned development that they feel is too close to their neighborhoods. KRDO first reported late last year on a plan by Titan Development to build a 251-unit apartment complex on Dynamic Drive, near the entrance to the Summerfield The post Controversial apartment project in Briargate area of Colorado Springs gains final approval Tuesday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy