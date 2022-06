After all the chilly weather we’ve had lately, a dry day with temperatures in the upper 60s sounds great, so we’d better get out and enjoy Wednesday. Or at least mow the lawn, wash the car and do anything else we need dry weather for. After Wednesday, the rest of the week and the Juneteenth long holiday weekend don’t look like they will be a complete washout, according to Carly Kovacik of the National Weather Service in Seattle. But there will be some rain.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO