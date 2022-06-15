ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, MA

Jones Library Design Subcommittee

amherstma.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRECEIVED: 5/31/22 at 3:56 pm. LIST OF TOPICS:...

Town Awarded Federal Funds for Common Revitalization Project

The Town of Amherst has been selected by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and the National Park Service to receive up to $827,065.50 in federal Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) grant assistance for the revitalization of the North Common in Amherst. The project will completely transform an approximate 1-acre area...
Board of Assessors

RECEIVED: 6/8/22 at 11:24 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Call to Order Statement about remote meetings Statement about meeting being recorded Public participation Approve Minutes from April 21, 2022 & May 26, 2022 Approve Motor Vehicle Abatements reports Sign Motor Vehicle Warrant to Collector, Notice to Commit to Accounting and Commitment Sheet for: • 2021 Commitment #3 Sign Warrant to Collector and Notice to Commit to Accounting for: • FY2022 Rollback 2A-18 – Montague Rd Sign Release of Lien for: • 2A-18 - Montague Rd Principal Assessor Update Verify date for next meeting Executive Session Approve/Deny Overvaluation Approve/Deny Motor Vehicle Abatement Request Adjourn Meeting.
Valley Green Energy Working Group

REVISED: 6/15/22 at 9:30 am. RECEIVED: 6/15/22 at 9:10 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Review Minutes of 6/3/22; Minute Taker; Setting Regular Meeting: Frequency/ Day of the Week & Time; Updates; Founders Intent Document; Discussion – CCA Next steps; Valley Green Alliance Language; Public Comment; Next Meeting Agenda; Adjourn.
Road Closure Notice - Woodside Avenue

7am -3pm Department of Public Works Crews will be replacing the drain lines on Woodside Ave starting on Tuesday June 21st at 7 am. Woodside Ave will be closed to through traffic between Walnut St and the Zion Church from 7am to 3pm. The road will re-open each evening. The...
Syncopate: Homage to Jazz @ Gallery A3

Terry Jenoure curates an art exhibit of photography, paintings and sculpture at Gallery 3 for the month of June. Art Forum with Terry Jenoure, Thursday June 16, 2022, 7:30 pm. register online at gallerya3.com.
AMHERST, MA

