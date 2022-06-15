ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EXCLUSIVE: Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga Team on Swimwear Collection

By Layla Ilchi
 3 days ago
Candice Swanepoel and Alo Yoga are teaming on a collection of elevated swimwear basics.

The model and her Tropic of C brand are partnering with Alo Yoga on a collection that offers bikinis, one-piece bathing suits, woven hats and bandeau tops in red, orange, black and mauve. The pieces are meant to be mixed and matched and paired with other Alo Yoga styles.

“I wanted this collection to be about simplicity, elegance and power,” Swanepoel said. “The pieces are simple with unique colors, which I think will stand out on any summer adventure. Each piece is designed to accentuate the female form, so fit has always been a key part of my designs and you can feel it when you put these pieces on.”

The collection, particularly its woven pieces, were handmade by indigenous female artisans in northern Peru. In addition to employing the artisans, Tropic of C offers the women computer literacy classes and other education to help them grow their own artisan businesses. This kind of philanthropy is engrained in Swanepoel’s brand, which regularly partners with global charities and works with artisans across the world.

Swanepoel explained her favorite pieces from the collection are the red and black swimsuits, as they are classic swimwear staples. She also stated she likes the handmade woven pieces.

“Our design process often starts with a color palette,” she said. “We worked with Alo on what their upcoming color stories look like and built a collection that would complement each other. We want the girl to be able to wear the swimwear together with some of the workout pieces or even as streetwear. We then chose some of our most loved styles that are simple and functional for whatever activities our girls are doing, whether it’s on the beach or beyond.”

The collaboration is Alo Yoga’s latest foray into swimwear. The brand previously teamed with Frankies Bikinis last summer for its first swimwear collection.

The Alo Yoga x Tropic of C collection will be available through both brands’ websites and at select Alo Yoga stores across the country. The collection ranges in price from $70 to $150.

