Day care can cost more than college and a sad ending to the search for a 10-year-old

Why it costs more to send a kid to day care than college and what can be done to help

The average annual cost of child care for an infant in Wisconsin is $12,567 according to a study by the Economic Policy Institute. This makes infant care in Wisconsin 48.3% more expensive than the average in-state tuition for a four-year public college. The average annual cost of college in 2020 was $8,475 and $9,994 for housing. The Economic Policy Institute, which advocates for low- and middle-income workers, says that a typical family in Wisconsin would have to spend one-third of its income on child care for an infant and a 4-year-old.

In response to the challenges faced by child care providers and their employees, Congress allocated additional funds for child care to certain states in December 2020. Wisconsin received $148.8 million Child Care and Development Block Grant funds to offset the impact of the pandemic on the cost of child care.

There are also programs which families may apply to for help with the cost of child care or help finding more affordable child care, although some have waitlists that have been backed up for months. These programs and additional resources can be found on the Wisconsin DCF website.

The body of a 10-year-old boy was pulled from a drainage ditch as the search continues for 2 men who tried to save him

After rescue crews were forced to suspend operations Monday night due to nightfall amid perilous conditions, Fire Chief Aaron Lipski said Tuesday morning he was all but certain the three victims could not have survived the treacherous waters that feed into a 900-foot tunnel and likely littered with all kinds of debris. "There’s no way to survive that," he said.

The body was discovered just before noon near South 16th Street and West Cleveland Avenue, about a mile and a half downstream from the tunnel, by one of many residents who volunteered to search the shoreline, fire officials said. It was found after first responders conducted a precarious recovery mission inside the tunnel. The boy was about to turn 11 in less than a month, Lipski said.

By Tuesday afternoon, the search for the two missing men had moved farther downstream, in the area of South 1st and East Becher streets. Divers, boats and drones were being used to locate the adults. Teams Tuesday evening were searching the Kinnickinnic River from South 1st and East Becher streets to the Hoan Bridge, where the river meets the lake, Roden said. They were also continuing to search near the spot the child was found.

The Money

NORTH SIDE: A Milwaukee developer has dropped out of a plan to convert north side offices into a hub of services targeting the city's Black residents.

SANDERS: Sen. Bernie Sanders is coming to Mount Pleasant on Friday to speak with CNH Industrial workers who have been on strike since May 2.

The Fun Stuff

SUMMERFEST: Here's your Summerfest 2022 guide: How to get tickets, where to park, bag policy and more details to know for the Big Gig.

JAMES BEARD: Milwaukee's Dane Baldwin of the Diplomat wins a James Beard Award

The Games

BREWERS: The Brewers skid continues as they lose 4-0 to the Mets. The Brewers have been shut out 8 times already this year and 4 times in the last 10 games. They have lost 11 or 13 games and their record has dropped to 34 and 29.

PACKERS: Veteran Randall Cobb is helping the Packers' young receivers grasp the 'hidden playbook' within the offense.

Today's Weather

Keep an eye on it today. Forecasters warn of a severe weather outbreak in Wisconsin, including Milwaukee, today; 'expect everything,' including tornadoes.

