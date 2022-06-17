ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel County School Board Announces New Superintendent

Report Annapolis News
Report Annapolis News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJUD7_0gB5AMic00
AACPS

The Anne Arundel County Board of Education has selected a new Superindent of Schools.

In a statement, officials said Dr. Mark Bedell will serve as the next Superintendent of Schools and plans to make the formal appointment at a special meeting next week.

"Subject to the Board’s formal appointment and approval of a contract, Dr. Bedell’s four-year term will begin on July 1, 2022.," the school system said. "As Dr. Bedell transitions to AACPS and relocates to Anne Arundel County with his family, an acting superintendent will be designated to serve from July 1, 2022, until August 8, 2022."

Bedell has been the superintendent of Kansas City Public Schools since 2016 and has earned high acclaim for his work in restoring the district’s full accreditation, closing achievement gaps, and raising the school system’s graduation rate. Prior to his current position, served as a school improvement officer for the Houston Independent School District and as the assistant superintendent for high schools for Baltimore County Public Schools. He is also a former Anne Arundel County resident.

"Our Board is thrilled to welcome Dr. Bedell to Anne Arundel County as our new Superintendent of Schools,” Board President Joanna Tobin said. “Dr. Bedell brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and innovative practices to this position, along with an impressive record of student success and achievement. We look forward to working with him to ensure that all our students receive a world class education. As we do so, our entire Board is grateful to Dr. Arlotto for his long and distinguished service to AACPS and we wish him success in the future.”

The Board will meet at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2022, to formally vote on Dr. Bedell’s appointment. The meeting will be held in the Board Room at the Parham Building, located at 2644 Riva Road in Annapolis. It will be broadcast live on AACPS’ YouTube channel and on AACPS-TV, which can be found on Channel 96 on Comcast and Broadstripe, and Channel 36 on Verizon. High-definition broadcasts can be seen on Channel 996 on Comcast, Channel 496 on Broadstripe, and Channel 1961 on Verizon.

Comments / 0

Related
Maryland Reporter

Maryland Voters Guide: Statewide candidates for governor, comptroller, attorney general

MarylandReporter.com is publishing this comprehensive list of statewide candidates for Maryland governor, attorney general and comptroller. It includes links to the candidates’ websites, stories, endorsements and voters guides by other organizations, as well as coverage of the races in general. If you think we’ve missed something, let us know by contacting Len@MarylandReporter.com.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Statement on the Departure of Deputy City Manager Angela Judge by the City of Rockville

Angela Judge, who was an assistant city manager with Elizabeth City, North Carolina, and formerly with the City of Atlanta, Georgia, was named Rockville’s deputy city manager in May of 2021, with her official duties in the position beginning on Monday, June 14. Approximately one year later, the City of Rockville announced her departure, effective today, Wednesday, June 15.
ROCKVILLE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Annapolis, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Education
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Local
Maryland Government
Anne Arundel County, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Education
aclu-md.org

Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Lawsuit Seeking Access Police Records in Calvert County

CALVERT COUNTY – Judge John Nugent recently denied an attempt by Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans to have a lawsuit dismissed that seeks public records without onerous charges amounting more than $12,000. In March, compelled by disturbing accounts from local residents about invasive police searches of Black people, and the Sheriff’s demand of high fees to see documents related to the searches, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Maryland sued the Sheriff and his office in order to access this vital information that should be made public under Maryland’s Public Information Act (MPIA).
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
weaa.org

Race for Baltimore City State’s Attorney

Two-term incumbent Marilyn Mosby and challengers Ivan Bates, a local defense attorney and Thiru Vignarajah, a former city, state and federal prosecutor are in the race to be elected Baltimore City State’s Attorney. Baltimore Sun journalist Lee Sanderlin and city residents weigh in on the candidates.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Board Room#Arundel#Aacps#Superindent Of Schools
Wbaltv.com

BPD sergeant will soon be sentenced on misconduct in office

A Baltimore police sergeant who was once accused of extortion and kidnapping will soon be sentenced on a misconduct in office conviction. Baltimore County police arrested city police Sgt. James Lloyd last year over a situation with a contractor he hired to do work on a home. Charging documents claim...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Eye On Annapolis

Annapolis Juneteenth Celebration Set For June 18th

The Annapolis Juneteenth Planning Committee and the City of Annapolis are hosting the second annual Juneteenth celebration with a VIP Reception and Awards Ceremony on Friday, June 17th, and a parade and festival on Saturday, June 18. Traditionally, June 19 is known as Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Youtube
Bay Net

CCSO To Conduct Sobriety Checkpoint, June 17

WALDORF, Md. – The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Traffic Operations Unit is conducting an impaired driver checkpoint tonight, June 17. Special patrols and enforcement focused on impaired and aggressive driving are conducted year round with the goal of educating the community and deterring these dangerous behaviors. The...
Bay Weekly

New Blue Crab Limits Proposed Amid Dismal Winter Dredge Survey

When the Chesapeake Bay’s winter dredge survey results came in a month ago, it revealed the worst overall blue crab abundance in the survey’s history. Fishery managers in Maryland, Virginia, and the Potomac River hinted at possible season changes in response to the crab decline. Maryland is now...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Police Takes Steps To Protect Supreme Court Justices After House Bill Passes

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland police officers are now playing a crucial role in the safety and security of Supreme Court Justices and their families. After the leak of the draft opinion that showed Roe v. Wade could be overturned, protests were almost instantaneous. Baltimore City Police have been in D.C. this week in anticipation of the decision. Sources tell WJZ that the department’s mobile command unit was also in Washington, D.C. People have also protested outside justices’ homes in Montgomery County. Members of the House of Representatives passed a bill Tuesday that would extend security protection to the immediate family members of justices. The Montgomery...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Victim identified in Dunkirk Murder

On Monday, June 13, 2022, shortly after 3:30 a.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in the 3900 block of Lakeside Court in Dunkirk, MD for the report of a shooting.  Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. The victim, Tyree Tashawn Richardson, age 20 of Glenn Dale, MD, […]
DUNKIRK, MD
Daily Voice

Annapolis Steakhouse Named Among Best In America

Want to give dad a break from the grill this Father's Day? A food and dining website suggests heading to one steakhouse in Maryland. Lewnes' Steakhouse in Annapolis was named the best steakhouse in Maryland by Eat This Not That's list. This steakhouse was originally founded by Greek Immigrant Sam...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Report Annapolis News

Report Annapolis News

Annapolis, MD
33K+
Followers
2K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for accurate, responsible and meaningful coverage of news stories within Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.

 http://www.reportannapolis.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy