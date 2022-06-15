ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, MO

Mudcats build big lead early, hang on for 9-6 win

By Derek Decker
kchi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHILLICOTHE – Elijah Maris hit a three-run homer in the first inning Tuesday, sparking what would become a seven run Chillicothe lead, and the Mudcats held on to avenge Sunday’s heartbreaking loss with a 9-6 victory over Carroll at Shaffer Park. Chillicothe led 8-1 after...

kchi.com

kchi.com

Mustangs score 16 unanswered, blow out Mudcats 17-6

CHILLICOTHE – St. Joseph used two big innings and scored the final 16 runs of the game to cruise to a 17-6 7-inning win over Chillicothe at Shaffer Park Thursday. Chillicothe led 6-1 going into the top of the fourth, but the Mustangs got to Mudcat starter Bailey Quint and roughed him up for seven runs in the inning.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Clarinda pours on 7 late runs, pulls away for 10-1 win

CLARINDA – Clarinda used a big seventh inning and took advantage of six Chillicothe errors to pull away late and down the Mudcats 10-1 Friday at Municipal Stadium. The A’s belted 11 hits and four players in the lineup tallied two each. Four went for extra bases. Rickey...
CLARINDA, IA
kchi.com

NCMC Receives Upward Bound Grant

An Upward Bound Grant of $1.4 million has been awarded to North Central Missouri College in Trenton. The grant includes awards of just under $300,000 per year for five years. The U.S. Department of Education awarded the grant to help more low-income students who would be the first members of their families to earn degrees to prepare for and enroll in college.
TRENTON, MO
Chillicothe, MO
Sports
kchi.com

CMU Closed Monday No Trash Pick-up

The City of Chillicothe will not have trash pick-up on Monday, June 20th. CMU will be closed in observance of Juneteenth. CMU customers with a Monday trash route are asked to set their trash out on Tuesday the 21st and it will be picked up along with the regular Tuesday routes.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Storm Damages Include Trees And Power Outages

The thunderstorms that moved across the region left tree damage in several locations. There were also several reports of power outages resulting from the storms. Power outages reported earlier this morning in the area counties include: Many have already been restored. Daviess.. 484. Grundy.. 95. Livingston.. 443. Sullivan.. 10Ramp Closing.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

One Dead and Two With Serious Injuries In Head-On Crash

A head-on collision on US 24 in Randolph County took the life of a Salisbury woman and two others with serious injuries. State Troopers report the crash happened on US 24, just west of Huntsville at about 12:20 pm. 77-year-old Loretta F Harmon of Salisbury was pronounced dead at the scene. She was the driver of the eastbound vehicle. The westbound driver, 82-year-old Mary C Liebhart of New Boston, and her passenger, 86-year-old Katheryn Q Milner of Marceline, were both taken to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment of serious injuries. According to the report, Harmon crossed the centerline, striking the Liebhart vehicle head-on. Harmon was not wearing a safety belt.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Bethany woman injured in Monday crash

A Bethany, Missouri, woman was hospitalized with moderate injuries after a crash Monday. Lidia M. Hart, 37, was driving a GMC Acadia at 3:25 p.m. around a curve on Marble Road two miles west of Bethany when her front driver’s side hit a Jeep Compass driven by Ofir Tau, 23, of St. Joseph, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
BETHANY, MO
kchi.com

Four Arrested By Missouri Highway Patrol

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers on Tuesday. A Salisbury man, 37-year-old Christopher C Clark was arrested at about 8:00 pm in Monroe County for alleged failure to stop, resting or interfering with an arrest, peace disturbance, and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was held at the Monroe County Jail.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Cameron man seriously injured in semi crash

A Cameron, Missouri, man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a crash Thursday morning on U.S. Highway 71 near Bolckow, Missouri. Correy A. Miller, 43, was driving a Volvo semi at 10 a.m. when he went off the highway at 400th street, flipping the semi onto its passenger side and crashing into a utility pole, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
CAMERON, MO
kmaland.com

Nodaway County crash injures 1

(Bolckow) -- A Cameron man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Nodaway County Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on U.S. Highway 71 at 400 Street, approximately 3 miles northwest of Bolckow. Authorities say a 2015 Volvo driven by 43-year-old Correy Miller was northbound on 71 when it exited the east side of the roadway and struck a sign. The vehicle then overturned and struck a utility pole before coming to rest on the passenger side off the east side of the highway.
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

MoDOT Roadwork Plans For June 20-24

The Missouri Department of Transportation has several roadwork projects that will start and others will continue through the next week. US 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to US...
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Livingston County Fair Activities

Before the Livingston County Fair begins on July 9th, there are a few competition events that will take place. Fair Board President Jennifer Horton says this includes Archery and Firearms Competitions. Horton says the fair activities for the public begin on Friday the 8th. The Truck and Tractor pull will...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Excelsior Springs Man Facing Multiple Felony and Misdemeanor Charges

An Excelsior Springs man is facing a trio of felony counts and a handful of misdemeanor charges after his arrest Wednesday morning in Ray County. Troop A of the Missouri State Highway Patrol says at 10:12 A.M. Wednesday they arrested 52-year-old Excelsior Springs resident James A. Yokum for felony possession of a controlled substance, felony fleeing and felony driving while suspended, as well as misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failing to register a motor vehicle, not having insurance and failing to properly affix license plates to a vehicle.
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kchi.com

Troopers Arrest Two In Area Counties

State Troopers report two arrests Friday in the ara counties. In Caldwell County at about 2:20 pm, Troopers arrested 53-year-old James B Stanton of Rogersville, MO on a Miller County warrant for alleged failure to appear on a charge of alleged no seatbelt. He was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Chillicothe R-II School Board Meeting To Include School Security And Field School Sale

The Chillicothe R-II School Board will have a presentation from the School Resource Officer, Mike Lewis on Tuesday. The Board members meet at 6:00 pm at the District office. Lewis will have a presentation about emergency procedures and discuss possible upgrades to district facilities to provide for the safety of the district’s students, teachers, staff, and guests.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kchi.com

Route 139 Closed North Of Meadville

Route 139 north of Meadville will be closed for an emergency culvert replacement today. Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the road between Balkan Road and Berry Road, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Work is expected to take one day to complete. Motorists will need to use an alternate route during the closure.
MEADVILLE, MO

