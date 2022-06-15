ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson gets match-up with Iowa in hoops

CLEMSON, S.C. –– Clemson University men’s basketball will face Iowa in the eighth annual Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville, Fla., Global Sports announced on Tuesday.

Eight teams will compete Nov. 25-26 in the tournament which will be held at Raider Arena on the campus of Northwest Florida State College.

Clemson faces Iowa in an Alliance matchup with the Big Ten Conference. The semifinal game between the Tigers and Hawkeyes will be played at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 25, while TCU and California will play at 9:30 p.m. ET. The third-place game will be played at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 26 with the championship game scheduled for a 7 p.m. ET tipoff.

Clemson has played Iowa just three times in its history and has a record of 1-2 against the Hawkeyes, including 0-1 on a neutral court.

WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

