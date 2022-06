Monroe County is offering cash incentives to keep recent college grads from from leaving the area. The pilot program is called Rochester Emerging Talent and Innovations Network, or RETAIN. It offers recent college graduates a $2,000 payment, providing they live and work in Monroe County for one year. Monroe County is currently accepting applications for businesses that want to enroll in the RETAIN program. Click Here To Get More Information.

MONROE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO