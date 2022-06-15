ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOTO bike ordinance changed by Topeka City Council

By Matthew Self
TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Topeka City Council is changing the rules on a recently-passed ordinance that bans bikes from sidewalks in North Topeka.

On Tuesday, the Topek City Council voted to continue to allow bicycles, scooters, skateboards and roller skates on sidewalks on Northeast Morse Street and the bridge from Oakland to North Topeka. Starting next month, riders will no longer be allowed on the rest of the sidewalks in the North Topeka Arts District.

Topeka residential area expands

Shop owners and people who frequent NOTO might be aware of the small sidewalks. This is the main reason for this new city ordinance. Councilwoman Christina Valdivia-Alcala says to her, this seems like a common sense solution and a win-win.

”When you have a place like NOTO, that can have times when there is so much traffic moving back and forth, foot traffic,” Valdivia-Alcala said. “It really can be an impediment when you have the bikes moving through.”

With parking being a hot commodity in NOTO, there have been no conversations to date about creating a bike lane in NOTO.

KSNT News

Topeka residential area expands

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Aldersgate village is expanding. The Shawnee County Board of Commissioners approved the expansion of the retirement home in their meeting yesterday. The expansion includes 20 single family homes- the floor plan can be tailored to your liking. The cottage and villa style homes are going to be built in a cul-de-sac with […]
TOPEKA, KS
