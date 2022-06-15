NOTO bike ordinance changed by Topeka City Council

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – The Topeka City Council is changing the rules on a recently-passed ordinance that bans bikes from sidewalks in North Topeka.

On Tuesday, the Topek City Council voted to continue to allow bicycles, scooters, skateboards and roller skates on sidewalks on Northeast Morse Street and the bridge from Oakland to North Topeka. Starting next month, riders will no longer be allowed on the rest of the sidewalks in the North Topeka Arts District.

Shop owners and people who frequent NOTO might be aware of the small sidewalks. This is the main reason for this new city ordinance. Councilwoman Christina Valdivia-Alcala says to her, this seems like a common sense solution and a win-win.

”When you have a place like NOTO, that can have times when there is so much traffic moving back and forth, foot traffic,” Valdivia-Alcala said. “It really can be an impediment when you have the bikes moving through.”

With parking being a hot commodity in NOTO, there have been no conversations to date about creating a bike lane in NOTO.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.