Notice of Proposed Underground Injection Control Permit. The Underground Injection Control (UIC) Program regulates certain discharges of pollutants into groundwaters of the state. Operators of these discharges are required to receive coverage under a UIC permit. The permits contain limitations and conditions that will ensure underground sources of drinking water are protected. Prior to issuing permits, the UIC Program prepares a 30-day public notice to inform interested parties of proposed permits and offers an opportunity to provide written comments.

WYOMING STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO