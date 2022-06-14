Read full article on original website
Ed board right to revisit standards, reduce red tape
Late last year, the governor’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education advisory group delivered its final recommendations to Gov. Mark Gordon. Its recommendations aren’t policies or prescriptions, but guiding principles for elevating the state’s K-12 education system. Those recommendations came on the heels of the release...
State launches teacher retention and recruitment task force
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Education and Wyoming Professional Teaching Standards Board announced Monday the creation of a Teacher Retention and Recruitment Task Force. The task force is designed as a follow-up to the establishment of the Wyoming Teacher Apprenticeship program last fall, and state agencies are looking...
Public Notice
Notice of Proposed Underground Injection Control Permit. The Underground Injection Control (UIC) Program regulates certain discharges of pollutants into groundwaters of the state. Operators of these discharges are required to receive coverage under a UIC permit. The permits contain limitations and conditions that will ensure underground sources of drinking water are protected. Prior to issuing permits, the UIC Program prepares a 30-day public notice to inform interested parties of proposed permits and offers an opportunity to provide written comments.
