Summer Splurges: Family Fun Starting at $36

CHARLOTTE – Everyone loves a great deal, but summer is also a time to splurge a little on family fun! The activities described here range from as low as $36 to as high as $280 for a family of four. Most fall in the $40-60 range for 2 adults and 2...
CARY, N.C. (WGHP) — A new movie theater with one of the largest screens in North Carolina is set to open next month in Cary, and it won’t be your average moviegoing experience. Paragon Theaters is opening a location at 21 Fenton Main St. in the Fenton development on July 1, its second location in […]
Catawba County officially named one of the most visible trails in its new 606-acre Mountain Creek Park after a legendary Lake Norman sea creature that fishermen and homeowners still report seeing plying the waters. The park opens Saturday on the northwestern tip of the lake in Sherrills Ford, about 35...
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A beloved Hickory restaurant is shutting its doors after more than 40 years in the business, but not because the owner wants to. Max’s Mexican Eatery has been a staple in the area for decades. A place where families can gather and socialize in a warm and welcoming atmosphere. But the current business climate finally took its toll.
CHARLOTTE, NC — Give Odo a loving home! Odo is just over a year old and is up-to-date on all vaccines. He is a sweet dog and calm-tempered. Odo loves to cuddle and is eager to learn. To get more information on Odo or any of the other animals...
Dogs are perfect company whenever you’re grabbing a bite to eat. Becoming a dog mom made me want to take my pup everywhere even though he wasn’t fully trained. Now that my pup is officially legal, in dog years he’s only three, I’ve revisited the idea of him hanging with the big dogs (me). Here […]
North Carolina is home to hundreds of waterfalls — enough for a lifetime of day hikes from Charlotte. We’ve narrowed down the pool for you with 9 of our favorites within three hours of Uptown. [Related Axios guide: 12 must-visit mountain towns within four hours of Charlotte] (1) Elk River Falls Location: Pisgah National Forest. […]
CHARLOTTE — Riverbend Village is expanding its tenant mix with new restaurant offerings as part of that project’s second phase. Outback Steakhouse, Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, Margarita’s Mexican Restaurant and Nana Morrison’s Soul Food have signed deals at that 130-acre mixed-use development, says Wells Herndon with Simpson Commercial Real Estate.
A Waxhaw woman has been without internet service for weeks. WBTV found six separate deeds of trust records involving Atrium, including Belk’s, through the Mecklenburg County Register of Deeds office. Concerns raised over hydrant proximity after fire destroys home in Cabarrus Co. Updated: 54 minutes ago. A home was...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It was a moment Will Howard has pictured for a long time – sitting in the leasing office of an apartment complex, signing his name over and over for a place to call his own. “It hasn’t hit me yet,” Howard said as he thumbed...
Nobody was hit, but the shots were fired toward the bus driver. Several families and a college are cleaning up today after strong thunderstorms left damage across Cabarrus County recently. Rock Hill Pride Festival faces roadblocks. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Rock Hill Pride Festival is expecting to host as...
Opening day is the day you want to make it to the new Sam’s Xpress opening in the Charlotte area. There will be free car washes on one day only!. Sam’s Xpress is opening a new location on Concord and opening day comes with some perks. According to Charlotte On The Cheap, the new Concord location will be having it’s grand opening tomorrow, Friday June 17th, from 7:30am to 9pm.
Nobody was hit, but the shots were fired toward the bus driver. Several families and a college are cleaning up today after strong thunderstorms left damage across Cabarrus County recently. Max's Mexican Eatery in Hickory closing after 40 years. Updated: 6 hours ago. Max’s Mexican Eatery was supposed to open...
It’s a milestone year for No Grease! Barbershop. The beloved Charlotte franchise turns 25 on June 24, and they have big goals to celebrate. What’s happening: No Grease! will launch a crowdfunding campaign on June 24 (a link will become available then), to raise $2.5 million to develop an app and open new locations and […]
CHARLOTTE – Father’s Day weekend is right around the corner. Each year the day is observed on the third Sunday of June. This year, the special day will be observed on Sunday, June 19. We have been honoring fatherhood in the United States since 1910. The holiday was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd, the daughter of William Jackson Smart, who was an American Civil War veteran. While the holiday was not always nationally observed — for years between 1910 and the 1970s the observation of the day faded in and out — it was President Nixon that established the permanent observance nationally in 1972. In 1974 Sonora Smart Dodd was honored and announced as the founder at Expo 74 at the World’s Fair in Spokane.
Newton, NC – Mountain Creek Park, the Catawba County Park System’s newest outdoor destination, will open to the public with a grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 18. The park, which spans 606 acres on the northwestern tip of Lake Norman, is located at 6554 Little Mountain Rd. in Sherrills Ford. Gates will open at 8:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m.
Presented by the Cook Out Summer Shootout on June 21 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, featuring family-friendly fun and racing’s rising stars in Legend Cars and Bandoleros. Adult tickets start at $10 and kids get in free. FRIDAY, JUNE 17 95. PM Thunderstorms. 41% chance of rain. PRIDE Class at Hilliard Studio Method: Wear your favorite […]
CHARLOTTE — A takeout order from a Red Robin restaurant in north Charlotte provided a Channel 9 employee with more than he bargained for. He ordered pizzas for his family Wednesday night from the Kenbrooke Drive location and an interesting discovery came along with them. “Flabbergasted,” he said. “At...
INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Fast-casual restaurant chain Super Chix Chicken & Custard is expanding its footprint in the Charlotte market. MPV Properties has signed a deal to bring a 2,868-square-foot restaurant to RedStone. That mixed-use development is at S.C. Highway 160 and U.S. Highway 521 in Indian Land. “We’ve...
Charlotte, N.C. — Flight Aware shows 153 cancellations and 40 delays at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Friday morning. A viewer sent WCNC Charlotte a photo showing how jammed-packed the airport was. A reporter for the Charlotte station called the scene inside the airport a "zoo." Most of the delays...
