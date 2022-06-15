Summer Splurges: Family Fun Starting at $36

CHARLOTTE – Father’s Day weekend is right around the corner. Each year the day is observed on the third Sunday of June. This year, the special day will be observed on Sunday, June 19. We have been honoring fatherhood in the United States since 1910. The holiday was founded by Sonora Smart Dodd, the daughter of William Jackson Smart, who was an American Civil War veteran. While the holiday was not always nationally observed — for years between 1910 and the 1970s the observation of the day faded in and out — it was President Nixon that established the permanent observance nationally in 1972. In 1974 Sonora Smart Dodd was honored and announced as the founder at Expo 74 at the World’s Fair in Spokane.

2 DAYS AGO