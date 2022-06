CHARLOTTE – What do you mean my taxes weren’t filed?. Hey Tax Payer. Did you receive that response when you looked at “Where’s My Refund?” on the IRS website?. Those are the last words you want to read when you know in your heart taxes were filed. So, what do you do now? Most will panic and send their tax accountant an email, fax, a voice message, a text message, and a phone call because they feel their tax preparer made a mistake. Of course, the messages that are left aren’t friendly with multiple colorful choice words to boot.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO