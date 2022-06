Lawmakers will return to Richmond Friday to consider a number of budget amendments from the governor. Two of them focus on historically Black colleges and universities. One of the governor's budget amendments will redirect $5 million that would have gone to financial aid for undocumented students and set it aside for students at HBCUs. Delegate Cliff Hayes of Chesapeake is a member of the Legislative Black Caucus, and he says it's inappropriate to pit one group against another.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO