Teen Sentenced Following Guilty Plea in Connection With Fatal Shooting on Newtowne Drive in Annapolis

Source: Anne Arundel Cty Govt

The Glen Burnie teen charged in connection with a fatal shooting on Newtowne Drive in Annapolis has been sentenced after entering a guilty plea.

Israel Wyaheim Thompsom, 19, of Bliss Lane, was arrested by authorities on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, following the shooting death of Marc Terrell Hill, Jr., 25, also of Glen Burnie. On April 28, 2022, Thompson pled guilty to second degree murder and use of a firearm while committing a felony, court records show.



A sentencing hearing was held on June 10, 2022 at the Anne Arundel Circuit Court. According to the Maryland Judiciary Case Search service, Thompson was sentenced to 40 years with all but 22 years suspended for second degree murder. On the charge of use of a firearm while committing a felony, Thompson was sentenced to 20 years with all but 10 years years suspended.

It is unclear if the sentences will run concurrently or consecutively.

Thompson was also ordered to serve a term of supervised probation for a period of 5 years once he is released.

On the evening of April 3, 2021, Annapolis Police said officers was called to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for a reported shooting. According to department officials, Mr. Hill was found suffering from injuries consistent with being shot. He was transported to an area trauma hospital where he later died.



Parties to the case have yet to speak publicly on the events leading up to the shooting or possible motives.