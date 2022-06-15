CBD: The Multipurpose Molecule

UNION COUNTY, NC – The Humane Society of Union County is pleased to present Boston and Hickory for a pair adoption. “Hickory is an adventurous talkative boy that loves to give kisses on your nose and will play all day. He especially likes to play with his mirror twin, Boston! They are total opposites that balance each other out well and have closely bonded. Boston is a cuddle bug and insists on sleeping on your neck or close by, he is more on the calm side and will likely be a lap cat. He is a huge fan of the cat tree so when he gets the zoomies he will climb up and down it like a mad man till he is exhausted and then take a nap at the top. They have not only been around other cats, but they are fearless and playful with the foster home’s two large 70lb dogs! The boys were born on 4/5/22 currently making them nine weeks old. If you think these babies would be a good fit for your family, please complete the adoption application on our website www.hsuc.org.”

UNION COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO