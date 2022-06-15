ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Mint Hill Times

CBD: The Multipurpose Molecule

By Monica Hailey-Sharpe
The Mint Hill Times
The Mint Hill Times
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINT HILL, NC – Many people are seeking alternatives to pharmaceuticals with harsh side effects – medicine more in synch with natural processes. By tapping into how we function biologically on a deep level, CBD can provide relief for chronic pain, anxiety, inflammation, depression and many...

www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

The truth about vitamins: Do we really need to take them?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The vitamin industry is a multi-billion-dollar-a-year industry with products promising to help just about every “ailment” imaginable. Want longer hair? Crave clearer skin? How about a healthier heart? Or better brain function? Whatever it is you’re after, you can bet there’s a vitamin for it, but do they actually work?
CHARLOTTE, NC
beckersspine.com

Frye opens new orthopedic, neurosurgery practice

Hickory, N.C.-based Frye Regional Medical Center celebrated the opening of FryeCare Orthopedics & Neurosurgery on June 1. The new practice is 6,500 square feet and is next to the Frye Regional Outpatient Surgery Center and Outpatient Imaging Center, according to a June 17 LinkedIn post. FryeCare Orthopedics & Neurosurgery offers...
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

No, utility companies can't raise rates on their own

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — People in the Charlotte area may soon pay more for electricity. Duke Energy Carolinas filed for an 8.3% rate increase for residential customers that, if approved, would go into effect in September, which amounts to about $9 more a month for the average bill. THE QUESTION.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Hand Massage

CHARLOTTE- Several clients of mine make it a point to remind me how much they enjoy the extra time and attention we give their hands. Even if you don’t have nerve issues, circulation issues or an injury, having your hands massaged provides relaxation that you might not realize you need.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dementia#Autism#Pharmaceuticals#Scientific Research#Stroke#Cbd#Thc
wccbcharlotte.com

Don’t Waste Your Money: Is E-15 Gas Worth It?

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Biden Administration this sping gave the go-ahead for gas stations to sell E15 gasoline year-round this year to help drivers save on gas, as gas prices surge past $5 a gallon. But does E15 really save you money? Regular gasoline is 10% ethanol in most parts of the U.S. With that 10% ethanol coming from corn, to wean our dependence on oil. E15 is 15% ethanol.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Blueharbor Bank permanently closes branch in region

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Blueharbor Bank has permanently closed its branch in downtown Mooresville, according to a North Carolina Commissioner of Banks filing. The branch is at 151 E. Iredell Ave. This location is separate from Blueharbor’s headquarters at 106 Corporate Park Drive, also in Mooresville. The branch closed earlier...
MOORESVILLE, NC
ncconstructionnews.com

Pharmaceutical giant breaks ground on $1 billion campus in Concord

Eli Lilly will invest more than $1billion to build its second injectable product and device manufacturing facility in North Carolina, joining the $470 million state-of-the-art facility in Research Triangle Park in Durham. It’s one of the Charlotte region’s largest economic development wins of 2022. An estimated 500 additional positions will...
CONCORD, NC
country1037fm.com

Here is How Gas Prices Rank in North Carolina and the Country

I am speechless. The price of gas. Am I right? I can’t stop thinking about how we could all fill our tanks for less than $20 less than two years ago. Now you get less than three gallons for that amount of money. It is absolutely insane. Recently, gas...
TRAFFIC
Axios Charlotte

Beloved Black-owned barbershop No Grease turns 25

It’s a milestone year for No Grease! Barbershop. The beloved Charlotte franchise turns 25 on June 24, and they have big goals to celebrate. What’s happening: No Grease! will launch a crowdfunding campaign on June 24 (a link will become available then), to raise $2.5 million to develop an app and open new locations and […] The post Beloved Black-owned barbershop No Grease turns 25 appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Mint Hill Times

Adoptable Pet Of The Week – Boston And Hickory

UNION COUNTY, NC – The Humane Society of Union County is pleased to present Boston and Hickory for a pair adoption. “Hickory is an adventurous talkative boy that loves to give kisses on your nose and will play all day. He especially likes to play with his mirror twin, Boston! They are total opposites that balance each other out well and have closely bonded. Boston is a cuddle bug and insists on sleeping on your neck or close by, he is more on the calm side and will likely be a lap cat. He is a huge fan of the cat tree so when he gets the zoomies he will climb up and down it like a mad man till he is exhausted and then take a nap at the top. They have not only been around other cats, but they are fearless and playful with the foster home’s two large 70lb dogs! The boys were born on 4/5/22 currently making them nine weeks old. If you think these babies would be a good fit for your family, please complete the adoption application on our website www.hsuc.org.”
UNION COUNTY, NC
fox46.com

Pharmaceutical company breaks ground in Concord

Gov. Roy Cooper was in Concord Tuesday for the groundbreaking of Eli Lilly's new manufacturing campus. Nostalgia drives ‘world’s most famous short track’ …. A 3rd chance at life: Rowan County man receives 2nd …. 3 U.S. women had fentanyl hidden internally within …. Why do gas...
CONCORD, NC
Charlotte Stories

Mecklenburg Co Opening $44 Million Center w/ 2 Pools and Water Slides For Summer

Just in time for the heat of summer, Mecklenburg County’s new $44 million aquatic and recreation center will be opening next week in the heart of Cornelius. The 86,000-square-foot complex (officially being called the “Northern Regional Recreation Center“) features two full-sized indoor pools, a water slide, 2 complete fitness centers, indoor pickleball courts, volleyball courts, and basketball courts, a child care center, and more.
The Mint Hill Times

The Mint Hill Times

771
Followers
1K+
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mint Hill Times is a locally owned, family operated, award winning, publishing & media company serving the town of Mint Hill, NC and surrounding area since 2006. Our mission is to support happy, healthy, growing communities with news you can use to live your best life.

 https://www.minthilltimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy