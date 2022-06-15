ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckeesport, PA

McKeesport ready for Good Neighbor Day

By Mon Valley Independent
monvalleyindependent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcKeesport is celebrating what it means to be a “good neighbor.” For decades, the city has offered its...

monvalleyindependent.com

monvalleyindependent.com

Monessen Juneteenth observance draws diverse crowd

Juneteenth is cause for celebration in Monessen. The city recognized the holiday also known as Emancipation Day for just the second time in its history Friday. This year’s event at the Monessen Boat Launch brought forth an outstanding showing of diversity, unity and Black pride. To read the rest...
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Wait continues for Monessen on possible blight funds

Monessen and the city’s Economic Development Task Force must wait at least a little longer for Westmoreland County Commissioners to decide whether to make a huge investment in ridding the city of some of its blight. To read the rest of the story, please subscribe or subscribe to our...
MONESSEN, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Nobody hurt in McKeesport fire

No one was home when a fire broke out at a home in McKeesport Friday evening. To read the rest of the story, please see a copy of Saturday’s Mon Valley Independent, call 724-314-0035 to subscribe or subscribe to our online edition at http://monvalleyindependent.com.
MCKEESPORT, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Resignations leave Donora short-handed

A slew of employee resignations has left Donora’s administration office full of vacancies. Empty positions include borough administrator, bookkeeper, clerk and street supervisor. Code Enforcement Officer Michelle Harris put in a two-week notice during a personal day Thursday, leaving the borough building deserted and closed to the public. To...
DONORA, PA
Mckeesport, PA
Society
City
Mckeesport, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Mckeesport, PA
Government
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: June 17-19

Faire Wynds Entertainment will present a living history program entitled “Scoundrel’s Alley” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Compass Inn Museum, along Route 30 in Laughlintown. A troupe of four historical re-enactors will portray rogues, paupers and other undesirable figures, bringing to life...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: June 17-19

It’s Father’s Day weekend. Here are some ways to spend it. Pittsburgh’s annual Juneteenth celebration is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Downtown from Point State Park to Market Square. It will feature a festival and more than 100 minority-owned vendors set up along Penn and Liberty Avenues. There will be dance performances and live music.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mutual Aid Ambulance CEO and operations manager depart, board tabs former coroner Ken Bacha interim CEO

Two years after changing administrators in charge of its day-to-day operations, Mutual Aid Ambulance Inc. confirmed its new chief executive officer and director of operations departed this week. The Greensburg-based nonprofit said Friday that CEO Douglas DeForrest and director of operations Lorenzo Garino are no longer employed with the ambulance...
GREENSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman found in Pittsburgh's Allegheny River identified

The woman whose body was found in the Allegheny River in Downtown Pittsburgh on Wednesday morning has been identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. The victim, Julie Anne Keddie, 38, was recovered by Pittsburgh River Rescue around 11:55 a.m. Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office said Friday. Keddie’s hometown was not released.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

How to observe Juneteenth 2022 in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- There are a number of activities and celebrations planned around the Pittsburgh region to mark Juneteenth.Here's a look at a few of them.Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Celebration  The Western Pennsylvania Juneteenth Celebration is happening June 17-19 at Point State Park and Market Square in downtown Pittsburgh from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m."The parade is going to start on Saturday, June 18, at Freedom Corner. It goes down Fifth Avenue and onto the Point. And after the parade, we're going to have a voting rights forum," said William Marshall, founder of Stop the Violence Pittsburgh.The list of national artists...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Firefighters quickly put out fire at abandoned house in New Kensington

New Kensington firefighters quickly put out a fire Friday afternoon at a what was reported to be an abandoned house. The fire in the 300 block of Industrial Boulevard was reported around 4:30 p.m. It took responding firefighters about 15 minutes to put out the fire, a Westmoreland County Department of Public Safety supervisor said.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Tunch Illkin will be missed at 20th annual Walk for the Homeless for the Light of Life Rescue Mission

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The 20th annual Tunch & Wolf Walk for the Homeless, which supports the Light of Life Rescue Mission on the North Side, is being held this weekend.Former Pittsburgh Steelers Tunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley have been dedicated to helping people in need at the Light of Life for more than 35 years.Together, they created this annual fun, family-friendly event. It kicks off with a 10K along the North Shore Trail and ends with a free cookout.This will be the first Walk for the Homeless without Tunch after he lost his battle with ALS last September.The walk is set for Saturday, June 18th, on the North Shore.Registration starts at 8:30 a.m., and the 5K and 10K walks begin at 10 a.m. For more information, click here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Oakland Planning and Development Corp. board members resign in clash with director

Several board members of an influential community development group in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood resigned Thursday, citing differences with the group’s executive director, according to a letter obtained by the Tribune-Review. In the letter to Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey, Jake Oresick, the now-former board president of the Oakland Planning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Lorenzo approved to enter ARD program

Rostraver Township Commissioner John J. Lorenzo received permission Thursday to enter a probationary program. Lorenzo was approved for an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program in the courtroom of Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christopher A. Feliciani, who ordered that his in-person participation in some board meetings be restricted. The agreement is the result of nine months of negotiations between Lorenzo’s attorney, Martin Dietz, and Deputy Attorney General Heather Serrano.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Historic Hotel Saxonburg for sale but will remain open while on the market

The oldest continuously operating hotel, bar and restaurant in the heart of historic Saxonburg in Butler County is on the market. The Hotel Saxonburg, built in 1832 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is listed for about $1.2 million with Coldwell Banker of Fox Chapel. The business,...
SAXONBURG, PA
monvalleyindependent.com

Loretta M. Ruse – Bentleyville

Loretta M. Ruse, 89, of Bentleyville, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, in her home. She was born April 14, 1933, in Somerset Township, daughter of Clarence R. and Martha Deneen Morton. Loretta was Methodist by faith. She was a graduate of Monongahela High School and served on its class reunion committee. She was a former bank teller in Monongahela. She was later employed at Frank Irey Industries as a secretary and at Bentworth School District as a school aide. Loretta enjoyed playing cards and bingo, reading and dancing. She is survived by three sons, Wesley (Gisele) Ruse of Bentleyville, Kevin (Linda) Ruse of Bentleyville and Kerry Ruse of Monongahela; two daughters, Aileen Ruse and Kristie (Brentley) Fowler, both of Bentleyville; nine grandchildren, Bill (Megan) Ruse, Jaclyn Ruse, Victoria Ruse, Kathleen Ruse, Christopher (fiancée, Kate Marshall) Ruse, Emily Ruse, Autumn (Josh) Mrosko, Shayne (Liz) Ruse and Kyle Fowler; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Willa and Conner Ruse and Bennett Mrosko; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence, Chuck and Jack Morton; sister, Lois Morton; former husband, Charles “Bill” Ruse; and daughter-in-law, Chris Ruse. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, with Pastor Joe DiDonato officiating. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.
BENTLEYVILLE, PA

