McKeesport ready for Good Neighbor Day

Loretta M. Ruse, 89, of Bentleyville, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, in her home. She was born April 14, 1933, in Somerset Township, daughter of Clarence R. and Martha Deneen Morton. Loretta was Methodist by faith. She was a graduate of Monongahela High School and served on its class reunion committee. She was a former bank teller in Monongahela. She was later employed at Frank Irey Industries as a secretary and at Bentworth School District as a school aide. Loretta enjoyed playing cards and bingo, reading and dancing. She is survived by three sons, Wesley (Gisele) Ruse of Bentleyville, Kevin (Linda) Ruse of Bentleyville and Kerry Ruse of Monongahela; two daughters, Aileen Ruse and Kristie (Brentley) Fowler, both of Bentleyville; nine grandchildren, Bill (Megan) Ruse, Jaclyn Ruse, Victoria Ruse, Kathleen Ruse, Christopher (fiancée, Kate Marshall) Ruse, Emily Ruse, Autumn (Josh) Mrosko, Shayne (Liz) Ruse and Kyle Fowler; four great-grandchildren, Ava, Willa and Conner Ruse and Bennett Mrosko; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Clarence, Chuck and Jack Morton; sister, Lois Morton; former husband, Charles “Bill” Ruse; and daughter-in-law, Chris Ruse. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., 427 W. Main St., Monongahela, where a funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, with Pastor Joe DiDonato officiating. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park, Donora. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.

BENTLEYVILLE, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO