Belle Vernon’s Kennywood picnic off

William H. Blangger, 89, of Monongahela, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 11, 2022, after a short illness. Bill was born on Nov. 18, 1932, to John and Mary DeZordo Blangger in McKeesport. At Donora High School (1950 graduate), Bill met classmate Phyllis Pantoni, who would become his wife of 35 years. Together they had one son, Dean. After high school, Bill joined the Army, completing basic training at Fort Hood in Killeen, Texas. Following military service, Bill made a career as an insurance agent with American General. He was a longtime active member of Tri-County Masonic Lodge No. 252. Over the years, Bill, a natural leader, held many offices within the organization. He earned the full 32nd degrees and holds the title of Past Master. Upon retirement, Bill spent his time growing the biggest, juiciest tomatoes in town. His vegetable garden kept family and friends fed every summer. Bill also enjoyed spending time at his hunting camp in Cook Forest, Pa., fishing with his friend, Bill Robson, woodworking and wintering in Florida. Bill, with his second wife, Audrey Rue (Tessi), were members of Calvary Bible Church in Charleroi. He loved his church friends and always had a smile or a joke for everyone. In addition to his parents, first wife, and son, Bill was predeceased by his brother, John Blangger; sister-in-law, Barbara; sister, Violet Balazs; and brothers-in-law, Julius Balazs and Frank Leonard. Bill is survived by his wife of 36 years, Audrey; his daughter-in-law, Paula of Canton, Ohio; his grandchildren, Brandon (Lori) of Cincinnati, Ohio; Andrew (Elena) of Canton, Ohio; and four great-grandchildren, Ella, Drake, Maksen and Beau. Also, by his sister, Nina Leonard (Peter Carroll) of Lorain, Ohio; nephew, Jeff Leonard (Mary) of Oriental, N.C.; nieces, Jill Tomovich (Tom) of Donora; and Diane Blangger of Glendora, N.J.; great-nieces, Sarah Taylor (Ryan) and Cassie Leonard (David); great-nephew, Ian Tomovich; and stepchildren, Jill Sperry, Tammy Tessi and Joe Tessi. Following a private family ceremony, Bill was laid to rest in the Monongahela Cemetery. Military honors were accorded by the Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad. Arrangements were entrusted to FRYE FUNERAL HOME INC., Monongahela. Memorial contributions may be made to the Calvary Bible Church, 990 Fourth St. Ext., Charleroi, PA 15022. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.fryefuneralhome.com.

