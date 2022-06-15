ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Sharon Dempsey Pool beats the heat

By Jessica Farrish
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iNwik_0gB564Ro00

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Temperatures neared 90 degrees, and the humidity caused the region to be muggy.

Some folks in Beckley sat on their front porches to keep cool. Others ignored the sun and went about business as usual, making sure jobs were done and bills were paid.

Kids at the Sharon Dempsey Memorial Pool in Beckley said there is a better way of beating the heat. Their way has nothing to do with work and everything to do with chlorine.

“It helps you stay cool, have fun,” said Zaylon Burks of Beckley whose grandmother works at the concession stand and brings him to the pool. “The food is amazing.

“Some of my friends be here sometimes,” he added. “Yeah.”

Kids suggested that folks use the water slide if they want to stay cool. Brian Lilly of Beckley explained how to do it.

“You have to walk all the way up, and then you have to wait until someone goes down, and then they’re at the very bottom,” Brian said, as he and his older brother took a break from the slide. “Then, you can go down.”

The pool is open for families to take a nice, cool dip and to visit the concession stand for a cold drink.

Pool workers said the sun is always welcome at the pool.

“We’re just glad to be open day,” said facility manger Lillie Villenave. “The forecast said it was going to storm all day today, which, unfortunately for us, would’ve meant we would not get all of our swimming time, but we’re just glad to have it, have the sun out.”

Some people don’t try to beat the heat. They just enjoy it.

After all, it’s not a summer day without the sun.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 0

Related
WVNS

What are Lemonade Days?

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS)–If you live in Mercer County, you probably know what Lemonade Days are. Lemonade Days were started by the Chamber of Commerce of the Two Virginias many years ago. If the temperature at the Mercer County Airport reaches 90 degrees or higher, the chamber along with volunteers hand out lemonade at three locations: […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Viewers share photos of storm damage

(WSAZ) - As thousands of people from our region and beyond deal with power outages from Friday’s strong to severe thunderstorms, viewers are sending us images of the damage left behind. Man, West Virginia, located in Logan County, appears to be among the hardest hit. Viewer Caleb Browning gave...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms blast the area Friday, but drier weather awaits

(WOWK) — Severe thunderstorms started right around mid-day and continued for about three and a half hours across the region, producing damaging winds and leaving thousands without power. Here is a look at storms as they entered the region at mid-day. At the peak of storm activity there were multiple severe thunderstorm warnings out. Here […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Hinton News

Greenbrier River overflows with color

Few things are as peaceful and resplendent as slowly floating along the Greenbrier River. The glistening water, gorgeous fauna, passing ducks and fish swimming below make for a delightful experience. Once each year, the Greenbrier is decorated with every color of the rainbow during Second Saturday's Color the River. Another successful event is in the books for 2022. Thousands of people from near and far came out to float the river on Saturday, June 11. Many helping hands went into making this event possible. According to Amy Richmond with the City of Hinton, multiple organizations and groups were involved. Event organizers...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
City
Pool, WV
Beckley, WV
Sports
Beckley, WV
Lifestyle
Lootpress

The MacArthur Skating Rink: A Monument to Memories

MACARTHUR, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The MacArthur Skating Rink building has been a fixture in Raleigh County for 70 years, and the structure stands as a testament to some of the most treasured memories in the lives of generations of residents. The now defunct establishment still stands at its Robert...
WVNS

Racers gear up for the annual Gritty Chix Mud Run

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — For those who love to take part in the great outdoors our area offers, there is an event in Fayette County on Saturday, June 18, 2022, where you can truly become one with nature. Runners will gather at the starting line at ACE Adventure Resort for the annual Gritty Chix […]
WVNS

A new Bark Park makes its way to Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A new dog park is coming to the heart of Mercer County. Crews with the City of Princeton are in the process of putting together the new Bark Park which is located behind the Princeton Recreation Center. The park features two spacious fenced portions for small and larger dogs, benches for their owners […]
PRINCETON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lootpress

Charleston eatery announces closure, final days of restaurant operation

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gourmet Fast LLC of Charleston announced Thursday that it will be closing its doors this weekend. The establishment – which places an emphasis on fine dining without the extensive wait time – released a statement designating Saturday, June 18th as their final day as an active restaurant, citing a lack of walk-in business as the catalyst for the decision.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Beckley set to host a nationwide classic car show

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Fans of antique automobiles are in for a treat that is right down the road. For the first time ever, the city of Beckley is set to host a regional car show for a nationwide organization. The Antique Automobile Club of America chose to host their Eastern Spring national event right […]
WVNS

Starlight Drive-In opens Thursday

LOCHGELLY, WV — (WVNS) — A new drive-in theater in Fayette County will offer movie nights under the stars, and it will be open later today! Starlight Drive-In on Lochgelly Road is the vision of Chuck Miller, who grew up in Fayetteville and wanted to offer the drive-in experience in his home county. “It’s been […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Sports
WOWK 13 News

Legendary Logan radio personality passes away

LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A legendary radio personality from the Logan area has passed away. Jay Nunley died on Thursday from cancer. He was 52. His last job was at WVOW in Logan, but he worked in Huntington, Charleston, Nashville and other cities. The Logan native and Marshall graduate began his career in 1986. He later became […]
LOGAN, WV
WVNS

Dry Creek Music and Arts Festival kicks off this weekend

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) – There’s a party atmosphere in White Sulphur Springs this weekend, as the city gets ready for the first ever Dry Creek Music and Arts Festival. The streets of White Sulphur Springs will be packed with food trucks, live music, art and more as the city comes together to celebrate […]
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV
WVNS

New sundries business opens in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–A business in Princeton recently expanded. Sweet Pea Hill Boutique added the expanded shop to their business. Iron Hill Provisions and Sundries provides menswear, gourmet foods, and treats. Angela Hill, the owner of both Sweet Pea Hill and Iron Hill said she wouldn’t have imagined expanding had it not been for the overwhelming […]
PRINCETON, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County hit with second round of storms this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — For the second time this week heavy storms are impacting West Virginia. A round of storms ushering in a cold front Friday afternoon caused wind damage in several communities and also prompted a number of flash flood warnings from the National Weather Service. Appalachian Power Company...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Foster parents struggle as Walmart no longer accepts vouchers

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – Foster parents in West Virginia are struggling as Walmart is no longer accepting Foster Parent vouchers. Foster parents in West Virginia receive a $300 voucher to make purchases such as clothes, diapers, car seats, or baby formula for their foster kids. But, with Walmart no longer accepting the vouchers, many foster […]
LEWISBURG, WV
WVNS

21st Ron Kidd Basketball camp underway in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — With the summer comes summer camps, and the 21st annual Ron Kidd Basketball camp returned on Monday, June 13, 2022. Through Friday, June 17, 2022, first through third graders around the area gathered at the YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley. Each day during the camp, kids get the chance […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy