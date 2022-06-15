ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas leaders using summer break to make schools more safe

 3 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In the wake of recent mass shootings, specifically at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas -- thousands of Americans have asked their legislators to better ensure safety in the classroom. In response, Governor Hutchinson made the decision to re-convene the Arkansas School Safety Commission...

Two new troopers receive South Arkansas assignments

Twenty-one Arkansas State Police Recruits received their trooper commissions this week during a graduation ceremony in the rotunda of the State Capitol. Two of the new troopers have been assigned to South Arkansas counties. Shabby Moore, 25, will be assigned to Highway Patrol Division, Troop F, Union County. He is...
UNION COUNTY, AR
Arkansas Women's Commission hears about challenges faced by single moms

Single mothers in Arkansas told the Arkansas Women’s Commission access to capital and child care continues to be a barrier in their pursuit of a post secondary education. During a panel discussion Thursday in Mountain Home, several mothers told commissioners it can be difficult to care for their children while taking classes. Kayla Barnell, a single mother from Gassville who is trying to become a nurse, said with aging grandparents and a busy work schedule she has no choice but to seek child care services that are out of town.
ARKANSAS STATE
Lifeguards urge water safety as more head to the pool

MAUMELLE, Ark. — With temperatures on the rise in Arkansas, more people will be diving in the swimming pools. While you are having fun, lifeguards like Lillian Hamlin want you to keep safety at the front of your mind as more head to the water. "Before you know it,...
MAUMELLE, AR
Governor Hutchinson’s Weekly Address Strengthening Arkansas’s Relationship with Israel

LITTLE ROCK – I signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Israel Innovation Authority this week, and today I’d like to talk about what this means to Arkansas. On Tuesday, my economic development team gathered with Dr. Ami Appelbaum, Chairman of the Innovation Authority, and Livia Link, Consul General of Israel. We gathered at the Melrose Hotel in Washington for the signing ceremony.
ARKANSAS STATE
Applications to hunt alligators in Arkansas now open

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Game and Fish (AGFC) announced that beginning June 15, the first step to possibly getting a permit for hunting alligators on both private and public land in the state became available. To learn about alligators in Arkansas and their biology from one of the AGFC's...
ARKANSAS STATE
These 5 Kids Are Missing In Arkansas Since May

Can you help find these 5 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since May 1. This morning my phone was going crazy to an amber alert. It was for a kid in Honey Grove Texas. She is a 13-year-old Kionna Braxton. Here are the specifics of the current amber alert on the Texarkana Texas Police Department Facebook Page.
Rutledge Demands Biden Administration: Do Not Take Schools Lunches Away

LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge joined a coalition of 26 state attorneys general calling on President Joe Biden to withdraw the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new guidance on sex discrimination for schools and programs that receive federal nutritional assistance. The coalition explains that recent guidance from the USDA imposes new—and unlawful—regulatory measures on state agencies and operators receiving federal financial assistance from the USDA. In May, the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), announced it would drastically expand its interpretation of sex discrimination banned by Title IX to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. As a result, any state, local agency, or program that receives federal funds through the USDA’s Food and Nutrition Act and the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) must comply with this unlawful application of the law, or face losing federal funding.
ARKANSAS STATE
Governor declares Arkansas Dairy Month

Arkansas’ dairy industry is being celebrated with June being declared Arkansas Dairy Month. Gov. Asa Hutchinson issued the proclamation in a meeting with dairy farmers at the state Capitol on Wednesday. “I drink my milk every day,” the governor said, “I love my milk. I take my blackberries, put...
ARKANSAS STATE
This Is the City with the Most Veterans in Arkansas

Young Americans enlist in the armed services for many reasons, including the opportunity to gain new skills, get physically fit, and earn financial assistance to pay for college. One of the most common reasons, however, is to serve the country. On top of the more than 1.4 million active-duty service members in the military, the United States is home to over 17.8 million veterans.
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas hospitals seeing loss of revenue due to inflation

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Inflation remains a top concern for everyone as prices continue to skyrocket and now, this economic crisis is taking a toll on Arkansas hospitals. Right after hospitals began to finally catch a break from two years of COVID patients, they're now facing a brand new set of issues.
ARKANSAS STATE
Job Alert: Openings in law enforcement, transportation, more

EMPLOYER: The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services. The Research Project Analyst is responsible for researching and providing statistical reports for ongoing and special projects. This position is governed by state and federal laws and agency/institution policy. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:. The formal education equivalent of a bachelor’s degree in mathematics, business administration,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Finding a Family: Gabe

NORTNORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — An Arkansas 10-year-old named Gabriel, who likes to go by ‘Gabe,’ has already been through more than most his age. Gabe was removed from his biological home and placed into Arkansas’ foster care system when he was three years old. According to Abigail Hutchins, his adoption specialist with the Arkansas Division of […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 4,351 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 4,351 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is up from the 3,562 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 621 new cases per day in the state,...
ARKANSAS STATE
Juneteenth Arkansas preparing for 2nd annual festival

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Last year, Juneteenth officially became a federal holiday that's celebrated by all. As a result, it was also the first year that Juneteenth Arkansas held their festival event at Interstate Park. Now for their second year, founder Ebony Kimbrough said organizers are aiming to make it bigger and better.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
