ON THIS DAY IN 1912, a Brooklyn Daily Eagle editorial said, “Promotion day is nearly at hand, and practically every pupil in the public schools knows whether he or she will ‘pass.’ Owing to the crowded condition of the schools, all students are given every possible encouragement to reach the standard required for promotion, so that they may be well enough equipped to continue higher studies in the fall. Consequently, nearly all the boys and girls in the Brooklyn elementary schools will find themselves in a new classroom or a high school in the fall. Earnest effort, punctuality and regular attendance, proper conduct and good scholarship are thus rewarded.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO