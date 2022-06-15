ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, MD

Meade Middle Students Evacuate Bus Safely, Reunite with Families Following Accident

 3 days ago

Students on a bus from Meade Middle School were able to safely evacuate and reunite with families after an accident in Laurel. 

On June 14 at approximately 3:19pm, emergency vehicles were summoned to Laurel Fort Meade Road for an accident involving the bus with approximately 25 students onboard.  Upon arrival, authorities determined the accident had involved a passenger vehicle. 

As a precaution, a few students and the bus driver were transported to a nearby healthcare facility for evaluation of non-serious, non-life threatening injuries, according to a police department spokesperson. 

Another bus was used to transport the remaining students home or to be reunited with families at a nearby location.  

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

