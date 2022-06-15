Vidalia Water Rates to Increase

Frances Ellis Prince, age 73, of Toombs Central Community, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home after an extended illness. She was a native of Tampa, Florida, and grew up in Plant City, Florida, where she lived most of her life. She worked for Hillsborough County School System in Plant City for twenty-five years before moving to Toombs County in 2000. She was Pentecostal by faith, and enjoyed horses, poems, angels, driving her Ford Focus, spending time with family, singing in church and telling her life story. She is preceded in death by two husbands, Theo Edenfield and Ray Prince; her grandson, Jose Gutierrez; her son, William Kirkland; her brother, Lavone Ellis; and her parents, Marion Frances Ellis and Estelle Deal.

TOOMBS COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO