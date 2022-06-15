ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

Vidalia Water Rates to Increase

By Kathy Hilt
southeastgeorgiatoday.com
 3 days ago

If you are live in the City of Vidalia and utilize the city’s water and sewer services, your monthly bill is about to slightly increase. That’s what the City Council approved Monday night at its June meeting. City Manager Nick Overstreet said, “We haven’t...

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Statewide Bible Reading

Toombs County will be participating in the 4th Annual GA State Bible Reading on July 7 (7/14) beginning at 7:14 a.m. at the Toombs County Courthouse. During that time, all 159 counties in Georgia will be reading passages of scripture equaling the entirety of the Bible being read across the state.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

3.9 magnitude earthquake recorded near Statesboro

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - At around 4 a.m. on June 18, a 3.9 magnitude earthquake rattled Stillmore, Georgia, according to the United States Geological Survey. According to USGS, the earthquake hit at a depth of 0.8 km, but the shakes could be felt as far away as Augusta, Macon, and Brunswick.
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

Fort Stewart Independence Day celebration

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Celebrate July 4th in the presence of heroes while listening to superstars. The first large-scale, open-to-the-public event at Fort Stewart since the start of the pandemic will be a country music concert by Trace Adkins. Colonel Manny Ramirez is the Garrison Commander of Fort Stewart joined...
FORT STEWART, GA
franchising.com

Huddle House Multi-Unit Franchisees Open Newest Location in Georgia

Robert and Trey Wiggins are a father-and-son team who operate multiple franchise concepts, including all-day breakfast brand Huddle House. They just opened their newest Huddle House in Reidsville, Georgia. It is the family’s fourth Huddle House. “I’ve been in the restaurant business all my life, and it’s motivating to...
Grice Connect

Homicide Investigation in Register Alarms Small Community

Citizens in the small town of Register were shocked by a homicide in their normally quite community on Thursday. Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a disturbance call at 9:24 PM on Thursday, June 16, 2022 on Church Street in Register, Georgia. Register is a small town located on the Southeast side of Bulloch County.
REGISTER, GA
WJCL

Bryan County man who lost wife, home to tornado rebuilds

ELLABELL, Ga. — It's been nearly three months since a powerful EF4 tornado tore through Bryan County, leaving a path of destruction in its wake. The tornado injured several people and killed one woman, Belinda Thompson. It hasn't been an easy road for Thompson's husband, Calvin. On top of...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Saturday morning earthquake confirmed near Metter

METTER, Ga. — A shaky start Saturday morning. The United States Geological Survey has confirmed a magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck near Metter, Georgia around 4 a.m. this morning. The epicenter of the earthquake was near Reedy Creek off of Highway 23 N. The USGS initially reported the Candler County...
METTER, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Local Schools Give A "Bundle"

The Vidalia City School System is always focusing on ways to better educate children, and now, the leadership has found a way to reach out children even before they are born. It’s called Bundle-to-Bundle. “We are excited to have received this grant,” Assistant School Superintendent and Curriculum Director Ginger...
VIDALIA, GA
wtoc.com

Shooting at Red Roof Inn in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Red Roof Inn on highway 17 in Bryan County. Police confirm that there are injuries. Stick with WTOC for updates.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
douglasnow.com

Clark and Brockington denied bond, Bowen awaiting judge's decision

Several individuals appeared before Superior Court Judge Andy Spivey this Wednesday for bond hearings, including Latisha Brockington, Michael Clark, and Alexandria Bowen, who was arrested last month on trafficking charges for her alleged involvement in a heroin operation. Brockington and Clark were both denied bond on aggravated assault charges, while the judge has yet to rule on Bowen's motion for bond.
DOUGLAS, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Frances Ellis Prince, Toombs Central Community

Frances Ellis Prince, age 73, of Toombs Central Community, died Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at her home after an extended illness. She was a native of Tampa, Florida, and grew up in Plant City, Florida, where she lived most of her life. She worked for Hillsborough County School System in Plant City for twenty-five years before moving to Toombs County in 2000. She was Pentecostal by faith, and enjoyed horses, poems, angels, driving her Ford Focus, spending time with family, singing in church and telling her life story. She is preceded in death by two husbands, Theo Edenfield and Ray Prince; her grandson, Jose Gutierrez; her son, William Kirkland; her brother, Lavone Ellis; and her parents, Marion Frances Ellis and Estelle Deal.
TOOMBS COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

FIRST ALERT: Heat advisory in effect for 8 counties Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Weather Service (NWS) says heat index values around 105 degrees are expected on Monday. That is why they have issued a Heat Advisory is in effect from 11AM - 7PM. The Heat Advisory includes Chatham, McIntosh, Long, Liberty, Bryan, Effingham, Jasper and Beaufort County.
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Baldwin, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Chatham, Effingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-17 18:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-18 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baldwin; Bryan; Bulloch; Burke; Candler; Chatham; Effingham; Emanuel; Evans; Glascock; Hancock; Jefferson; Jenkins; Johnson; Laurens; Liberty; Long; McIntosh; Montgomery; Richmond; Screven; Tattnall; Toombs; Treutlen; Washington; Wheeler; Wilkinson SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 387 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BALDWIN BRYAN BULLOCH BURKE CANDLER CHATHAM EFFINGHAM EMANUEL EVANS GLASCOCK HANCOCK JEFFERSON JENKINS JOHNSON LAURENS LIBERTY LONG MCINTOSH MONTGOMERY RICHMOND SCREVEN TATTNALL TOOMBS TREUTLEN WASHINGTON WHEELER WILKINSON
BALDWIN COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Claxton man dead after drowning in Augusta pool

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a drowning that took place on Saturday, June 11th. The incident happened 671 Goshen Road.  Anthony Mack, 49 years old of Claxton, Ga. was pulled from the pool and transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead yesterday, June 14th. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
travellens.co

16 Best Things to Do in Jesup, GA

Are big and bustling cities not your style? Do you prefer quieter scenery, away from crowds and busy streets?. If you find yourself nodding yes to both these questions, then Jesup is the perfect place for you to visit!. This city in Wayne County, Georgia, is charming and beautiful, with...
JESUP, GA
southeastgeorgiatoday.com

Mrs. Connie Nancy Inez Adams

Funeral services for Mrs. Connie Nancy Inez Adams will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Higgs Funeral Home in Soperton. Burial will be in the Nabb Cemetery in Montgomery County. Reverend Steve Edwards will officiate. Mrs. Adams died Thursday, June 16, 2022. Mrs....
SOPERTON, GA

