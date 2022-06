MINNEAPOLIS - Mallory Heyer was the first to commit. Amaya Battle was the last. Mara Braun and Nia Holloway were somewhere in the middle. All four were Minnesota high school basketball stars, and they all have one thing in common: They want to put the Gophers’ women’s basketball team back on the map. Lindsay Whalen had her biggest recruiting year yet as she enters her fifth season as Minnesota’s coach. The signings of Heyer (Chaska), Braun (Wayzata), Holloway (Eden Prairie) and Battle (Hopkins) from the class of 2022 gave Whalen and the Gophers the highest-ranked freshman group in program history.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO